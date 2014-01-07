Humble Indie Bundle X includes Runner 2, Papo & Yo, Joe Danger 2, and more

Will we ever see the end of fantastic, affordable PC games? Will we ever break long enough from shopping for deals and bundles to actually play our purchases? When will our wallets know peace? Not anytime soon, thanks to latest from the peddlers at Humble Bundle, who today unveiled the Humble Indie Bundle X . And we barely had time to recover from the Steam Holiday Sale.

Humble Bundle's 10th bundle (hence the Roman numeral) includes To the Moon , Joe Danger 2: The Movie , Papo & Yo and Runner 2: Legend of Rhythm Alien . If you pay more than the average price, you'll also get Reus and Surgeon Simulator 2013 . As per usual, all games are DRM-free, will run on Windows, Mac, and Linux, and can be redeemed on Steam if you spend more than $1. Oh. And there are soundtracks if that's your jam.

It's a good batch of games this time around, with Runner 2: Legend of Rhythm Alien being a particular favorite of ours . Also per usual, the pay-what-you-want scale allows you to divide your payment between the Child's Play Charity, Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Humble Bundle group, and the developers. So far Humble Bundle has raised more than $30 million for charity.