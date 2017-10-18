Huge Battle Chasers: Nightwar patch makes it less grindy and more difficult

Battle Chasers: Nightwar has been a long time coming. We got our first proper look at the turn-based RPG earlier this year, but it's been in the oven ever since its developers, Airship Syndicate, grouped up following the closure of Darksiders developer Vigil Games. Now it's finally out, and it's had a rough time of it, with many players criticizing how grindy the later stages of the game can be. In a recent, massive patch, Airship Syndicate addressed several of these complaints.

The biggest changes have to do with experience and gold. Most importantly, the overall experience curve "for mid to late game" has been adjusted so levels come faster. Upgrading your gear is also considerably cheaper thanks to reduced blacksmith prices, and easier thanks to increased gold drops.

Combat has also been made more exciting. Loot diversity has been improved across the board, and certain instances like the Shade of Belevros now spawn more frequently. Several abilities and statuses have also been rebalanced to make fights more challenging.

This dovetails nicely with the other focus of the patch: new game plus. In brief, subsequent playthroughs will be more difficult going forward. Enemies and bosses have been scaled up and gear has been slightly scaled down.

A mountain of bug fixes accompanied these core changes. You can read the patch notes in full in this forum post.

Our review of Battle Chasers: Nightwar is ongoing and will take this patch into account. Check back later in the week for our final thoughts.