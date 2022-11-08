HP's $230 big screen 1440p IPS is a no-compromise Black Friday gaming monitor deal

(opens in new tab) HP X32 | 31.5-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz | $389.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $160)

(opens in new tab)This is an absolute banger of a monitor deal. I struggle to believe you're going to find an IPS screen with the same size, such a high resolution, and such a high refresh rate for less than the $230 Best Buy is asking.

We're in a strange situation with Black Friday gaming monitor deals (opens in new tab), because we've already seen some outstanding offers that are going to be tough to beat for anyone listing new discounts on the blackest Friday of all. This 32-inch IPS panel is one such beast because this HP X32 1440p gaming monitor is just $230 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now.

To be honest, at this price, I'd normally expect to see either a large screen, but 1080p resolution, or a 27-inch VA at best. And a resolutely 144Hz refresh rate if there was anything above the 60Hz standard.

But this HP X32 ticks every single box for a high-quality gaming monitor in 2022. IPS panel? ☑️ 1440p resolution? ☑️ High refresh rate? ☑️ Low response time? ☑️ Adaptive sync? ☑️

And then you get the added bonus of a 31.5-inch display. Honestly, what else do you want, people? The moon on a stick?! The damned thing's even height-adjustable.

It's got a pretty standard 400cd/m² brightness rating, which means you're never going to get any kind of HDR goodness out of it. But let's be practical, HDR on PC is a fustercluck at best. There are only two inputs, one HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4, which is maybe a little limited, but in PC land we just want our gaming rigs represented anyways.

For this little cash I would have expected some genuine compromises, but this HP gaming monitor deal just simply seems to be a great discount on a quality bit of PC gaming kit.