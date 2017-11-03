How to watch the BlizzCon opening ceremony livestream

The BlizzCon opening ceremony starts today at 11 am Pacific, and you can watch it all in the YouTube player above or on Twitch. This is where all the big announcements are made, and we expect lots of World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, StarCraft, Overwatch, and Heroes of the Storm news. If you miss the stream, keep an eye on our news feed for all the stories.

The BlizzCon 2017 opening ceremony and esports streams are free, though if you want to see absolutely everything, you'll need a Virtual Ticket. Bo is on the ground at the show, and we'll have coverage all weekend.