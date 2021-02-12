How to repair tools, items, and buildings in Valheim

Unsure how to repair in Valheim? Unfortunately the game doesn't make a point of highlighting exactly how to restore your items to their former glory. But, the process is a lot easier than you think, and it won't cost you any resources either.

It's unnerving to see your trusty iron axe's durability dip to dangerous levels while you're fighting skeletons in the Black Forest. So I'm here to help you avoid this situation in the future, and keep your belongings in pristine condition. Here's how to do just this with this Valheim repair guide.

How to repair in Valheim

To keep your tools in good shape, you need to check their durability. Each of your tools has a tiny, white durability meter displayed in the top-left corner of your screen, and in your inventory. If this bar depletes you won't be able to continue using the tool.

Before you can repair your tools, you need to craft a Valheim workbench. If you're in desperate need of repairs while away from your base, consider chopping down some trees and building this small crafting station. Workbenches also need a basic shelter to protect them from the elements, so keep this in mind.

Once you have a workbench to hand, press E on your keyboard to open the workbench menu, and click on the 'repair an item' icon on the right side (below). Strangely, there doesn't appear to be a way to select the specific tool that you want to repair, so just keep clicking the button until all your tools have been mended.

Image 1 of 2 How to repair tools in Valheim. (Image credit: Iron Gate Studios) Image 2 of 2 How to repair a building tile/item in Valheim. (Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Valheim repair: how to fix buildings and items

Repairing buildings require you to follow different steps, but it's still nice and simple. You can confirm that a portion of your building is damaged by checking to see if it has a vertical health meter when you hover over it (above). Equip the hammer tool and right-click (Mouse-2) to open the build menu. Position your cursor over the damaged tile and left-click (Mouse-1) to repair it.

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Can you repair carts and boats?

Once you have a workbench, forge and smelter, you can craft a cart (wood x20, bronze nails x10) to transport all your heavy items. Dragging this heavy item through the various biomes of the Valheim map naturally causes some wear and tear, which can damage the cart. I recommend using the hoe tool to create some roads first to minimise damage. That said, you can repair a cart by using the hammer (similar to building tiles) providing it's within the radius of your workbench.

The same rule applies to your raft, karve, and longship boats. So, consider constructing a dock to make these easier to repair.