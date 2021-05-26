If you're wondering how to start Expunge in Destiny 2, you're in the right place. The weekly Pinnacle mission series has kicked off as part of Season of the Splicer and has us doing some light puzzle solving, combat, and platforming. It's pretty straightforward, but less simple is how to enter the Vex Network, so that's why I'm here.

Expunge: Labyrinth went live with the latest Destiny 2 weekly reset, along with another chance to grab Pinnacle loot from the Vault of Glass. Check out our full Destiny 2 Vault of Glass walkthrough for more on that.

But before you can start the new mission, you'll need to own the latest season pass and have completed Path of Splicer I and II. Before you've done that, you should get to grips with Ether, Key Codes, and the Splicer Gauntlet, if you haven't already. The power level recommendation is 1290, too. So if you're ready and up to date, let's get you started with the new Destiny 2 Expunge: Labyrinth quest.

How to start Expunge in Destiny 2

Once you've booted up the game after the May 25 reset, start Expunge by doing the following:

Go to the H.E.L.M. social space from the Director screen—it's just above the Traveller.

Visit the Splicer Servitor on the west side of the hub.

Complete Path of the Splicer III after speaking to Mithrax (this should've popped up in your post-reset objectives).

Charge the Splicer Gauntlet with Ether by killing enemies and by completing playlist activities and public events. Craft a key code with the Ether.

Beat Override on the Tangled Shore and open a Conflux Chest at the end to complete Path of the Splicer III.

Return to the Splicer Servitor to gain access to Expunge.

The mission itself isn't terribly exciting and doesn't have an exotic reward at the end, but we will get a decent armour piece each week. It's simple, fine to solo, and recalls the Exo missions from Beyond Light. There's even the 'Expedited Expunge' challenge if you can complete Expunge: Labyrinth in ten minutes or less.