How to find some of Dark Souls 3's best hidden weapons

Put that broken straight sword down. Let's talk. Dark Souls 3 has so much more to offer beyond it's completely capable (but oh, so drab) starting weapons. Sure, it's easy to settle into your comfort zone, but it's hard to truly know your Ashen self without really getting out there and experimenting, you know? How bright can you really glow? Let's get you some cool hidden weapons and find out.

To find them, you'll have to explore every nook and cranny while satisfying (or dissatisfying) the requests of the various NPCs dotted around Lothric. There's no way to get every weapon in one playthorugh, and the requirements for nabbing the very best can be somewhat impenetrable without endless hours of exploration. So to save some time, here's how to find a few of the more interesting hidden weapons, their accompanying stats, and some handy moveset videos from the intrepid Dark Souls YouTube community.

Start the journey to self-discovery with a massive sword that does light and fire damage.

It goes without saying, but in order to explain where to find these hidden weapons, I mention secret areas, characters, enemies, and so on. Spoilers from here on out.

Heysel Pick

Choice weapon of Yellowfinger Heysel, a Finger of Rosaria and Xanthous scholar. It’s both a weapon and sorcery staff. The gold specks are remnants of lost sorceries.

HOW TO GET IT

The Heysel Pick is unique for its simultaneous ability to be used as a traditional melee weapon and cast spells. It’s an invasion item, so get embered, wander the Road of Sacrifices until a mean red guy shows up, and defeat the dark spirit. Don’t beat any bosses in the area immediately following the Road of Sacrifices, otherwise you risk eliminating the chance for invasion altogether.

There is a chance to get this item later on, so long as you’re pledged to the Rosaria’s Fingers covenants. At one point, if you’ve exhausted every dialogue option with Leonhard, he’ll eventually kill Rosaria. You’ll find the Black Eye Orb on her corpse. After finishing off Aldrich, you can use it in the room above the arena to invade Leonhard’s world. Kill him (and earn another rare weapon, the Crescent Moon Sword, listed below), return to Rosaria, and you can revive her. When you return, a grub person will be in the room holding a staff, a small token of thanks from Rosaria. It’s not aggressive, so kill it for the Heysel Pick and a few other items.

REQUIREMENTS (STAT-SCALING)

Str: 12 (D)

Dex: 10 (E)

Fth: 19 (C)

Attack Power

Crescent Moon Sword

Ringfinger Leonhard's weapon of choice, a type of shotel imbued with the power of the moon. Leonhard set out on a journey of rebirth, but decided instead to serve the goddess as a knight, and inherited this weapon.

HOW TO GET IT

See the second option for obtaining the Heysel Pick above.

REQUIREMENTS (STAT-SCALING)

Str: 10 (E)

Dex: 16 (C)

ATTACK POWER

Dragonslayer’s Axe

Axe favored by Creighton the Wanderer, infamous deserter of the Knights of Mirrah. Called Dragonslayer's Axe for the lightning that pulsates within its blade, but Creighton used it to slay men.

HOW TO GET IT

Stay in good favor with Sirris, who appears in the Firelink Shrine after entering Farron Keep. Find the Dreamchaser's Ashes in Farron Keep, deliver them to the handmaid, and Sirris will show up again. Once you find Irithyll Valley and battle the beast on the bridge, return to the front of the bridge. You should see a summon sign. Enter Sirris' world and defend her from Creighton. If you succeed, Creighton will invade you later in the Irithyll Valley. Kick his butt for the Dragonslayer's Axe and some other goodies.

REQUIREMENTS (STAT-SCALING)

Str: 20 (D)

Dex: 8 (E)

Attack Power

Murakumo

The curved greatsword of Alva, Seeker of the Spurned, specially forged in an eastern land. Sharp but heavy, this sword requires extreme strength and dexterity to wield. The search for the spurned had no end, and so the wayfaring knight warmed to a most deformed weapon.

HOW TO GET IT

Get embered and explore Irithyll of the Boreal Valley before finishing off any bosses there. Alva, Seeker of the Spurned will invade on the staircase that leads into the Irithyll Dungeon. Take them out for the Murakumo.

REQUIREMENTS (STAT-SCALING)

Str: 20 (D)

Dex: 18 (C)

ATTACK POWER

Manikin Claws

Weapon of the Pale Shades, assassins of the Sable Church of Londor. The curved claws cause heavy bleeding. When two handed, claws are equipped to each hand.

HOW TO GET IT

If you're not on good terms with the a few Firelink guests from Londor, then so long as you're embered and haven't defeated the boss in Irithyill Valley, you can get invaded by the Londor Pale Shade. Defeat the fool and get the Manikin Claws.

REQUIREMENTS (STAT-SCALING)

Str: 8 (E)

Dex: 18 (C)

ATTACK POWER

Fume Ultra Greatsword

This twisted sword, the heaviest of all ultra greatswords, resembles black slate. This weapon, said to belong to a traitor from long ago, was so heavy that it found no owner, and became a forgotten relic of history.

HOW TO GET IT

First, you'll need to find the Smouldering Lake. Slash at the far side of the rickety rope bridge in the Catacombs and it'll fall, turning into a makeshift ladder. Explore until you find the room with a few curse-spouting lizards. Just beyond that and before a bridge guarded by a Black Knight is an entrance that's super easy to miss. Head in, turn down the stairs, and defeat the heavy-hitter for the Fume Ultra Greatsword.

REQUIREMENTS (STAT-SCALING)

Str: 50 (A)

Dex: 10 (E)

ATTACK POWER

Chaos Blade

A cursed sword of unknown origin bearing uncanny streaks on its blade. Attacks also damage its wielder. The sword is not unlike a thing misshapen, granted life, but never welcome in this world. In other words, chaos itself.

HOW TO GET IT

First, you'll need to find one of the hidden areas, the Untended Graves. Continue through Ocerios' boss chamber until you find an altar of sorts. Dive through it and the wall will disappear. Carry on through the tunnel and you'll be in the Untended Graves, an area that mirrors the earliest moments of the game, including Firelink Shrine. Remember that nearly nude katana-wielding dude? Go to the Untended Graves' parallel location for the Chaos Blade.

REQUIREMENTS (STAT-SCALING)

Str: 16 (E)

Dex: 14 (A)

ATTACK POWER

Twin Princes’ Greatsword

Sword forged from the reunion of the inseparable swords born from the souls of Lothric and Lorian, the twin princes. Their union is rooted in a curse, and perpetuated by grief.

HOW TO GET IT

This weapon takes a bit of time to nab, as it requires finishing the game nearly twice. After defeating the twin princes boss for the first time, you’ll be rewarded with the Souls of the Twin Princes, which can be used with Ludleth’s transposition kiln to make either Lothric’s Holy Sword or Lorian’s Greatsword. Transpose either sword on your first playthrough, defeat the brothers again in NG+, and use the soul to transpose the other sword. You’ll then see an option to transpose the Twin Prince’s Greatsword. You should probably do that.

REQUIREMENTS (STAT-SCALING)

Str: 22 (D)

Dex: 14 (D)

Fth: 0 (D)

ATTACK POWER

Barbed Straight Sword

Sword of Longfinger Kirk, the infamous Knight of Thorns. This sword's blade is lined with countless deadly thorns.

HOW TO GET IT

Before defeating the boss in the Cathedral of the Deep, get embered and explore. At some point, you’ll be invaded by the dark spirit of Longfinger Kirk. Watch out for his spiky dodge rolls, take him out, and he’ll drop the Barbed Straight Sword.

REQUIREMENTS (STAT-SCALING)

Str: 11 (D)

Dex: 11 (D)

ATTACK POWER

