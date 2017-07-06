How performance sportswear inspired the G433 gaming headset

As a dedicated gamer you doubtless have an eye for performance when shopping for new gaming gear, but if you have an eye for aesthetics as well then upgrading your kit can be something of a trial. And this is particularly true if you're after a gaming headset. There are plenty to choose from, but more often than not you'll end up wearing something black with leatherette ear pads.

Sure, they look good—as long as you don't mind looking the same as everyone else when you put them on at the next gaming event—but after prolonged use you'll probably have second thoughts about them as that leatherette starts to get sticky, sweaty and uncomfortable.

Gaming headsets tend to take their design cues from the world of hi-fi, which seems a natural enough choice. That is, until you consider the intense punishment a gaming headset has to take on a daily basis. And that's why, when it was designing its latest gaming headset, Logitech G looked beyond the traditional inspirations and instead focused on the world of sports performance brands. After all, if you're making something for eSports athletes, it makes perfect sense to see what works for traditional athletes.

And so Logitech G looked at cutting-edge sports gear such as Nike's new Flyknit sneakers —precision-engineered using the latest in lightweight, breathable fabrics, so that not only do they deliver exceptional and long-lasting comfort and performance, they also look absolutely amazing. On top of that, Logitech G took time to find out exactly what gamers wanted from a headset. This work resulted in the new G433 gaming headset : lightweight, stylish, versatile and comfortable with incredible audio.

It's easy to tell the G433 apart from any other gaming headset since it comes in four distinct colors: Royal Blue, Triple Black, Camo Blue and Fire Red. It also boasts a hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric finish that won't start losing its looks after being carted around a load of gaming tournaments.

Instead of leatherette, the G433 comes with two sets of earpads. The standard set are in breathable sports mesh, and there's also a second set of microfiber earpads, so you can choose which material works best for you. And because we all know what earpads can start to look and feel like after a few weeks of heavyweight gaming, they're designed so that they can be easily removed for cleaning and then popped back in good as new.

G433 Gaming Headset

The G433 is built to look and feel fantastic—and to stay that way—and it offers audio performance to match, using Logitech G's own patent-pending Pro G audio drivers to pump out crisp highs and beefy lows with minimal distortion.

Made using hybrid mesh materials, the Pro G drivers are optimized to be used with any device, delivering an accurate profile whether you're using them on PC, console or even on your phone, and making them equally suitable for gaming and listening to music. There’s no need to keep swapping between your headset and a dedicated pair of audio headphones any more! And to boost the G433's sound quality there's a hidden acoustic port for incredible-sounding mid and low frequencies.

The G433 can also help your games feel more immersive thanks to its USB digital sound card with DTS Headphone:X 7.1 support, which accurately reproduces the experience of sitting in the center of a 7.1 surround sound speaker setup. Not only will you be able to hear in-game audio the way the designers intended you to hear it, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 provides you with the advantage of positional audio. As well as hearing which direction your enemies are coming from, you'll also be able to tell how far away they are and be ready to react.

G233 Prodigy Gaming Headset

You can fine-tune each of the seven audio channels using Logitech Gaming Software and set up individual audio profiles for each of your games so that you don't need to adjust the volume settings every time you start. Logitech G is even working with partner developers to create custom profiles for new games, so that they'll sound brilliant straight out of the box.

Naturally the G433 comes with its own microphone for team chat or talking over your live streams, and to ensure top voice quality without the need for a bulky foam filter it's fitted with a micro pop filter that eliminates noise. The slimline boom mic's removable, so you can put it away when you don’t need it, and the G433 also comes with a second 3.5mm mobile cable with its own inline mic so you can take calls when you're out and about with it plugged into your phone.

In short, the G433 comes equipped to be the only set of headphones you'll ever need, no matter where you are or what you're doing. But if you don't quite need all that versatility there's a simpler option in the form of the new G233 Prodigy gaming headset , which is designed to look and sound great both indoors and out.

The G233 shares many of the G433's best features including Pro G drivers, the removable mic with micro-pop filter, and multi-platform support. While it doesn't come in the G433's range of colors it's still a looker and still designed to be lightweight and comfortable, coming in soft-touch black material with eye-catching Cyan Blue sports mesh earpads.

Both the G433 gaming headset and G233 Prodigy are available now from Logitech G, with free delivery.

Sponsored by Logitech