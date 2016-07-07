How PC cases are made: inside NZXT's factory

Pictured above is a 'tooling' used in manufacturing. A tooling is, essentially, a mold used to give form to metal or plastic parts, like a PC case. Think of it like a really precise, really heavy steel cake pan.

Toolings are placed on large metal presses in the factory (you'll see those in a few slides), and then the raw metal is placed within and pressed into shape. Unlike a cake mold, though, you can't make a whole PC case with a single tooling. It takes dozens of them to shape each small bend, indentation, drill hole, and cut in the metal that makes up each side panel and frame and interior geometry.

The average NZXT case can take between 60 and 70 toolings to put together, but more complex cases require even more. The Manta, for example, requires over 100. And that's just for final production, not counting the multiple prototyping phases a case goes through in the design phase. All told, designing the toolings for a case can cost in the range of $150,000.

Typical lifespan of a tooling? That depends on what it's stamping out. Plastic parts, an average of 250,000 units. Metal stamp toolings have slightly shorter lives of 150,000 units. After that, they'll need to either be fixed or replaced entirely. Tooling can also be made to last longer—it all depends on how many units a manufacturer wants to produce. A high-yield tooling typically lasts, at most, up to 500,000 units.