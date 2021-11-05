Wondering how many missions are in the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign? If you're thinking about completing the campaign before jumping into Multiplayer or Zombies modes, you may want to know how many missions you'll need to get through.

The mission names are listed below, so if you'd rather avoid any potential spoilers, click away now—everyone else, with me. Here's the Call of Duty: Vanguard missions list, as well as roughly how long it might take.

Call of Duty Vanguard campaign missions list

The story of Vanguard is set in the World War 2 era, and it follows the members of a special forces team as a number of flashbacks help tell their story. The campaign has a total of nine main missions, though we're still ascertaining if there are any side missions or alternative ending missions to add to that total.

In comparison, both Modern Warfare and Cold War had more individual missions, though some of the latter's were just 'briefings'. But if you're looking for a list so you can gauge how far through the campaign you are, bear in mind that later missions are generally more hectic, so may take a few attempts to get through them successfully depending on your chosen difficulty.

Here's a list of the missions in Call of Duty: Vanguard:

Phoenix

Operation Tonga

Stalingrad

The Battle of Midway

Numa Numa Trail

Lady Nightingale

The Rats of Tobruk

The Battle of El Alamein

The Fourth Reich

