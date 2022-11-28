How haven't these two RTX 3080 gaming PCs sold out on Cyber Monday?

(opens in new tab) Skytech Blaze | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Ryzen 7 5800X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVME SSD | $2,399.99 $1,699.99 at Newegg (save $700) (opens in new tab)

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 is a very capable PC that's made into a noteworthy gaming rig by that Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. It's not the hottest graphics card that money can buy anymore, but it's still a stellar performer. The Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and $700 off the price tie it all together very nicely.

There are so many deals over the Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend that it can be difficult to sift through everything to find the best of the best savings out there. And yet, somehow, I'm baffled that not one but two of the best RTX 3080 deals available right now haven't yet been snapped up. So here I am telling those among you that are still looking for a PC to buy on Cyber Monday that you're not going to get much better than this SkyTech Shiva and Skytech Blaze.

The specs between the Skytech siblings are very similar but let's start with the Blaze, as it's just slightly better. The Skytech Blaze is down from $2399.99 to $1699.99, saving you $700. For that money, you get an Nvidia RTX 3080, a Ryzen 7 5800 X, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVME SSD. Though the 30 series might not be the most up-to-date graphics card on the market anymore, it's still only a year or two ago that you would have seen a 3080 on the market for the entire price of this PC. This, overall, is a great gaming rig for practically anyone and would certainly impress with its performance.

Skytech Shiva | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (save $700)

Knocking $700 off the price of this rig has made it superbly tempting. It may not have the most current CPU, but that RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes it a gaming PC which will run happily out of the box without any issues. A little more RAM wouldn't have gone amiss, but it'll still ace almost any game you throw at it.

The Skytech Shiva is only a little different. It has the same specs except that the CPU is a Ryzen 5 5600X. That and the case is a little more tasteful, in my opinion, but that's down to the consumer. Even the pricing is the same, as it's down from $2399.99 to $1699.99, again saving you $700. I would recommend the Blaze over the Shiva, but if the Blaze goes out of stock, then I'd still happily tell a mate to pick up the Shiva instead even if the CPU is just a little bit worse. It would still be an absolute workhorse of a machine, and again, a $700 saving isn't something to be sniffed at.

