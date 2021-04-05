Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is 40 percent off this week

The excellent open world adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn is on sale this week, offering a good 60-70 hours of robot dinosaur hunting for $30/£24 on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Store.

The world has been overrun by killer machines and humanity lives in tribes that loot armour and weapons from the advanced robo-creatures. The result is a colourful and often gorgeous post-apocalyptic open world with a rewarding photo mode. The combat takes some getting used to, but I came to really enjoy blowing bits off huge dinos. There's a fantastic arrow type that erupt in sonic booms, sending shards of steel and carbon fibre scattering across the desert.

In every other way HZD is a conventional open world game. You travel across the map, mopping up mission icons, collecting gear, crafting more gear, and stopping every ten minutes to pan around admiring the scenery. The game boasts some great performances too from Ashly Burch as your warrior, Aloy, and Lance Reddick as a mysterious stranger.

The Complete Edition comes with the decent and sizeable Frozen Wilds expansion. That adds a new region and a self-contained story that lets you dismantle new robot enemies in the snow. We gave the whole package a healthy score of 86 in our Horizon Zero Dawn review.

The discount is due to last until April 12. The sequel is in development, and hopefully that will come to PC too eventually.