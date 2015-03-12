Homefront: The Revolution pushed back to 2016

I actually didn't mind Homefront, THQ's Red Dawn-style tale of small-town resistance against a North Korean invasion. It was preposterous and ridiculous, but I enjoyed it as sort of a videogame equivalent of Sharknado: Stupidly fun, satisfyingly violent, and immediately forgettable. And I'd actually forgotten about the sequel, Homefront: The Revolution, too, but Deep Silver reminded me of it today when it announced that it's been delayed.

"Dambuster Studios are an extraordinarily talented group," Deep Silver CEO Dr. Klemens Kundratitz said in a statement. "We are giving the team every opportunity to turn Homefront: The Revolution into a best-selling title, and have set a 2016 release date to provide them the time they need to achieve this."

The development of the Homefront sequel has followed a twisted path. Homefront 2 was originally announced for 2014, before THQ went belly-up and the franchise was scooped by Crytek; Crytek rejiggered it as Homefront: The Revolution and slated it for 2015, but then Crytek ran into trouble too and offloaded it onto Deep Silver, which set its Dambuster studio on the job.

Dambuster has a convoluted history itself, being essentially a renamed Crytek UK, which was originally founded as Timesplitters studio Free Radical Design. The studio has a new website at dsdambuster.com, but there's nothing there to see just yet but the Homefront: The Revolution wallpaper that was served up last year.