Hitman: Absolution E3 screenshots show a world where nothing is quite circular

The new screens show Agent 47 looking conspicuously inconspicuous in a variety of urban settings. He loves wearing incongruous clothes while he's slyly killing people. Some of the screenshots look a little washed out, whereas others look like they've been Photoshopped into oblivion. Somewhere between the two there's a semblance of how the game's going to look.

We like the one where Agent 47 is stood watching the sun set, hands poised and ready to strangle someone. You can't strangle the sun, 47! Not like you strangled those nuns! It's pretty! Sit down!

See below for the rest of the shots, and check out Owen's preview and interview with the developers for more on how the game is shaping up.