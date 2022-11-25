Here's the lowest Black Friday price on our absolute favorite microphone 2 years running

(opens in new tab) Shure MV7 | USB | XLR | Dynamic | Cardioid | $249.00 $199.99 at Walmart (save $49.01) (opens in new tab)

Our favourite microphone for two years, the absolute best in the business. Shure is a beast at making high-end, professional microphones and its attempt at bringing its pro-grade sound to a slightly less pro-grade price is a home run. The only thing we're not too keen on is that it uses Micro-USB rather than Type-C, but it's well worth the investment to give your voice recordings the professional boost they deserve.

The Shure MV7 microphone has long reigned supreme as PC Gamer's best microphone for gaming, streaming and podcasting. (opens in new tab) The hybrid USB/XLR microphone scored a 92% in Jorge's MV7 review (opens in new tab), boasting excellent vocal clarity and versatility coupled with its easy-use software. One of the biggest sticking points is its price. But thanks to Black Friday, great microphone deals are in abundance right now. That includes the Shure MV7 microphone.

While it may not be sporting as big a discount as other microphones, we think any amount of money off is well worth it for what has been our favourite for over two years now.

Right now, the cheapest place to grab the Shure MV7 microphone is over at Walmart where it's going for $199.99 (opens in new tab) at the moment. That's a $50 discount from Shure's retail price of $249. It's an excellent deal for such a good microphone. You won't find it at this price anywhere else in the US, with retailers such as Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy offering a smaller discount of just $20, bringing the cost down to $224.

There's a reason Shure is the choice brand of so many musicians and other industry professionals that rely on voice clarity. It's the best of the best, and the MV7 is Shure's attempt to bring its excellent gear to content creators. Thanks to it being a hybrid USB/XLR mic, you can take advantage of both the adaptability of XLR and the flexibility of Type-B Micro inputs by recording on the go with laptops and mobile devices.

It's well worth the investment if you're looking to make your streams or podcasts sound more professional, especially now it's at $200. Even the $20 discount of other retailers is well worth the consideration if you miss the boat on Walmart's offer. It's a microphone worth every penny, offering pro-grade sound with minimal setup without the thousand-dollar pricetag to match.