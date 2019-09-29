Popular

Here's some gameplay footage of the Minecraft Dungeons action-RPG

By

No crafting required.

Last year at Minecon Mojang announced an action-RPG spin-off called Minecraft Dungeons, a Diablo-like with voxels. This year's Minecon gave us a closer look at it, with just over four minutes of gameplay footage.

While it maintains the blocky visual style of Minecraft there sure are a lot of flashy effects going off during combat, as the heroes fight skeletons, creepers, spiders and a surprising amount of sheep. There's also a pig with a treasure chest on its back that seems to be the loot goblin equivalent, and which is called a piggybank.

Though there are no classes characters are differentiated by their gear, including artifacts. One of the players here has a wind horn that pushes enemies back, and there's also wheat that summons a llama, which spits at enemies.

There's no mining or crafting of course, just a lot of whacking bad guys and collecting emeralds. Minecraft Dungeons is due out in 2020.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments