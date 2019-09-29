Here's some gameplay footage of the Minecraft Dungeons action-RPG

Last year at Minecon Mojang announced an action-RPG spin-off called Minecraft Dungeons, a Diablo-like with voxels. This year's Minecon gave us a closer look at it, with just over four minutes of gameplay footage.

While it maintains the blocky visual style of Minecraft there sure are a lot of flashy effects going off during combat, as the heroes fight skeletons, creepers, spiders and a surprising amount of sheep. There's also a pig with a treasure chest on its back that seems to be the loot goblin equivalent, and which is called a piggybank.

Though there are no classes characters are differentiated by their gear, including artifacts. One of the players here has a wind horn that pushes enemies back, and there's also wheat that summons a llama, which spits at enemies.

There's no mining or crafting of course, just a lot of whacking bad guys and collecting emeralds. Minecraft Dungeons is due out in 2020.