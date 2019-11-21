Here's how the Rocket League Item Shop works

When Psyonix announced that it was doing away with Rocket League's crates and keys, replacing them with blueprints, it was also accompanied by the news that the Showroom would be making way for a new Item Shop. Psyonix has now shared more details about how the shop will work.

The Item Shop will feature all types of items available in Rocket League, with featured items on a 48-hour timer and daily ones refreshing every 24-hours, naturally. Unlike the crate and key system, you'll know exactly what you're getting, from the credit cost to the kind of variant you're purchasing.

Any keys you still have in your inventory will be converted into credits, with each being worth 100 credits that can be spent in the Item Shop, as well as on crafting blueprints or upgrading your Rocket pass. Credits can also be purchased directly, though only in bundles. Here are the prices:

500 credits—$4.99

1100 credits—$9.99

3000—$24.99

6500—$49.99

DLC packs are also being tossed out. If you already own them, you can keep their contents, but from next month's update nobody will be able to purchase them. The items they contain might end up in the Item Shop at a later date, but Psyonix isn't guaranteeing it.

One thing that's staying the same is the Esports Shop, which will be sticking around and continuing to let you spend tokens on items.

While the new systems are meant to add clarity to Rocket League's microtransactions, I find it just as convoluted as most models. It's not egregious, but it's wild that this obtrusive thing where you're still being rewarded with items you can't use until you buy a bundle of credits is an improvement.

Expect the changes in December.