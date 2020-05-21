Here's footage from the Artifact 2.0 beta

As Valve prepares to welcome players into Artifact's 2.0 beta, gameplay footage of the revamp has emerged. That video above is what you'll see if you happen to gain access to the beta later this month, which for the moment at least, is only available to people who purchased the original Artifact before March 30.

In an announcement earlier this week, Valve warned that the game isn't yet finished, and while it definitely looks playable in the video above, I doubt the Courier card at the 5:28 mark is going to stick around. Indeed, you'll notice a fair bit of placeholder art, but check out those butterflies. They're relaxing. You'll also catch a glimpse of the game's new deployment period.

Artifact failed to gain traction when it first released in late 2018, but this remake looks promising: it'll have a singleplayer campaign, there will be no buying and selling cards.