Here's an early look at Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode in action

With a setting as pretty as the dystopian Night City, it's no wonder CD Projekt Red has included a photo mode in Cyberpunk 2077. In a new video, which you can watch above, the developer shows off what you can do with this nifty built-in tool, including changing the pose, the position, and even the facial expression of V, the game's highly customisable main character.

Photo modes have become a standard in big budget videogames. Devs seem to have realised that including one is free PR, because people will drown their social media feeds in images of a game if it's especially handsome. I lost count of how many screenshots I saw on Twitter of Spider-Man in various poses when the PS4 game came out. But as someone who loves taking screenshots of games, I'm all for it, and my followers will likely suffer for it.

It's a pretty lean video by CDPR's usual standards, showing some raw, sped-up footage of someone tinkering with photo mode, rather than their usual in-depth narrated breakdown. But it gets the point across: there are a lot of options here. You can fine tune exposure, contrast, and highlights, and tweak effects like chromatic aberration, depth of field, and grain. There are also borders, stickers, and colour filters if you want to get creative.

(Image credit: CDPR)

(Image credit: CPDR)

And with all this easily accessible in-game at the touch of a button, you just know social media's gonna be full of people posing moodily in front of Blade Runner cityscapes on December 10 and beyond. As I described in my preview, Cyberpunk 2077 is an astonishingly pretty game—especially with raytracing enabled. I will undoubtedly lose hours just to taking screenshots in Night City, and I apologise to everyone who follows me on Twitter in advance.