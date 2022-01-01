Here's an atmospheric look at gameplay in first-person horror shooter ILL

Audio player loading…

With a vibe straight out of a horror detective movie, the first gameplay trailer for in-development horror shooter Ill, stylized as ILL, shows off a cluttered, detailed environment and heavy, very physical movement. The heavily ambient background and compositing, by electronic artist Lorn, is frankly flawless, short as it may be.

Ill is made with Unreal Engine 5 in partnership with Epic MegaGrants. That really shows in the amount of sheer things showing up in the environment, not just in volume, but in textures and lighting effects. You can see that cloth, concrete, wood, plastic, and metal are all reflecting light differently.

An concept trailer, made earlier this year, doesn't show actual gameplay but does give an idea of what the final version of Ill aims to be. Check out the less refined version of the same heavy movement that's in the proper gameplay video.

Team Clout is a Canadian development studio whose members previously made mobile titles as Woof Games. Having sold some 15 million copies of their previous two games, the team decided to re-form, move to a new office, and start their dream project: That's where Ill comes in.

Ill doesn't have a release date yet, but the developers do have a bunch of social media and such: Twitter, Patreon, Facebook, YouTube.