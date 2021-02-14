Here's a look at Warframe's ghostly, groovy spring updates

Digital Extremes has posted a teaser of Warframe's spring content updates, which range from limited events and a Prime form to a new storyline featuring a new warframe. Of interest to a cult few will be the Octavia Prime form of the most musical character in Warframe, which will release on February 23rd and features custom musical attacks.

The Call of the Tempestarii event will send players and their railjack ships into areas controlled by the mercantile Corpus, where they'll untangle the origins of the ghost-themed new warframe Sevagoth. Sevagoth has its origins as a fan-made Warframe design, with abilities including self-resurrection and an emphasis on damage-over-time effects.

There are also two limited-time events popping up. Star Days are around in Fortuna until February 25th for those who like to make fashionable frames to acquire new wings, while the Lunar Renewal event that starts on February 16th gives free customizations for alerts and has a bunch weapon skins on the in-game market.