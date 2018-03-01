Her Story creator's next project, #WarGames, launching this month

#WarGames is a new interactive story by Her Story creator Sam Barlow. Barlow describes it as a modern-day reimagining of 1983's WarGames, a movie about a young hacker nearly causing World War III. It's slated to debut on March 14 on Eko, a platform built around series that invite viewers to participate in their stories.

The newly released trailer for #WarGames' first season—it's going to be a six-part series—features protagonist Kelly and her merry band of hackers. "You shape the story as Kelly and her clan of misfit hackers transform from pranksters to international hacker celebrities, taking on the powers that be under the handle," Eko says.

A release date for Barlow's other project, Telling Lies, billed as a "spiritual follow-up" to Her Story, has not yet been announced.