Help us build the PC Gamer Readers' Top 100 list

Every year we publish a list of the top 100 PC games we think people should play right now. That is, not the most important games—we keep that list separate—but the games we recommend everyone pick up and play today. And then you get to agree, or disagree, or call us hipsters because we love Spelunky. This year's list has accrued over 500 comments in under a week.

Clearly, you have some thoughts, and while we love our selections, we want to put your thoughts into list form to build a supplemental PC Gamer Readers' Top 100 list. To influence the list, just fill out this survey, where you can pick your top two games from our list, and recommend two games to add.

You must be signed into a Google account to take the survey, a restriction in place simply to prevent the same person from writing in Mad Dog McCree 6,000 times. As for our process, we'll reorder our list based on reader selections for the best two games already on it, and then knock off the games with the fewest votes and replace them with the most popular suggestions for additions.

It's not exactly scientific—it's just for fun—and we're well aware that when given a survey, the internet has ways of gaming it. That in mind, we'll adjust the list as best we can to reflect good faith answers. Look for the results next week!