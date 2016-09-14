Hectic shmup-platformer Rive is out now

I consistently confuse Two Tribes' Rive with troubled ICO-like Rime, so I'm partly posting this news story to cement the game in my head, but mainly because this platforming shoot-'em-up hybrid from the developer of Toki Tori looks pretty intriguing in its own right. You control a spider tank in a sidescrolling, bullet-spewing world, one that comprises land, underwater, zero gravity, and look-ma-I'm-on-a-moving-train sections. There's a lot going on, not least in the launch trailer:

If you don't want to shoot enemies into teeny-tiny bits, you can also hack and control them. And when you finish the (supposedly six-hour) campaign, you can take on the Speedrun or Single Credit modes.

Rive is out now on Steam, with a 15% launch discount for the next couple of weeks.