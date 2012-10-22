Hawken beta incoming. Win one of 2,000 beta keys!

Free to play multiplayer mech-'em-up, Hawken, is entering its beta phase this week ahead of a December release. Why leave it until Christmas to jump into a bipedal death machine? We've got 2,000 beta keys for Hawken to give away right now.

To enter, simply click through the link below and follow the instructions. The first 2,000 to register will receive a key by email when the giveaway concludes on Wednesday.

I love mechs and I cannot lie. LET ME INTO THE BETA.

In case the "ride a mech and blast other mechs" premise isn't enough to tempt you, check out the batch of screenshots below and this Hawken in-game footage from Gamescom. We're also giving away Hawken keys in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK , along with a key that'll grant you instant access to Scrolls.