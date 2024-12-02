Want to try your hand at racing games or give the gift of sim racing to someone special? Here's my sim racing starter pack from the Cyber Monday deals

So you want to get into sim racing, huh? You've chosen a good time to have a shop around, as I've spotted a few great deals on racing wheels and other sim racing-related accessories.

Sim racing gear also makes a great gift for a PC gamer that already has the rig and peripherals sorted. I got into this stuff as a kid thanks to my parents buying me a racing wheel for my Gamecube and a copy of Need for Speed Underground 2—never looked back.

If you're completely new to sim racing, you mostly want a wheel and pedals to get started. Then a good way to level up your racing set-up is some sort of mount to avoid any slippage and get yourself into a better position for nailing track times.

Beginner set-up

Thrustmaster T128 | Hybrid force feedback | T2PM pedal set included | $199.99 $139.99 at Newegg (save $60)

This is the racing wheel I crowned as king for beginners in my review. It uses a hybrid belt and gear-driven force feedback system that's not massively powerful but plenty accurate enough for practicing race. That's an improvement over other wheels like the popular G923 for me, as I like a wheel I feel like I can really learn to race with. As this is a cheaper wheel, the pedals and build quality are its worst features, but I can make concessions for the money. Price check: Amazon $160.90

This is the racing wheel that I broadly recommend to complete beginners. It's cheap, cheerful, and actually a good way to learn how to race.

I reviewed the T128 back in May 2023, which feels oh so long ago now. But I remember its positives like it were yesterday...

The hybrid force feedback isn't particularly powerful, but it's good enough to give you some sense of where you're getting the grip and when you're about to lose the rear and spin out. Plus, the resistance through the wheel as you turn is much better for honing your lines than some loosey-goosey thing. That's not a huge burn to the Logitech G923 I'm referencing there, though Logi's wheel is a better fit for games like Forza Horizon as you can really throw that thing around.

The build quality on the T128 does leave a lot to be desired, with an all-plastic wheel and springey buttons. Though it's sturdy enough and it comes with flappy paddles for gear shifts.

Pedals are also included. A set of Thrustmaster's T2PM. This includes just the accelerator (gas) and brake pedals, and it's nothing fancy. Just a regular 'press and it'll go' lever. If you want more than that, you'll have to buy a new set. I'd recommend the T3PM set for an upgrade. Though note these pedals come included with the Thrustmaster T248 I've also reviewed, which is an all-round improvement and $290 in the ongoing Cyber Monday sales.

Intermediate set-up

Moza R5 Racing bundle | Direct drive | Racing wheel and pedal set | $599 $439 at Moza Racing (save $160)

Our top pick for the best budget direct drive racing wheel is, well, just that. Shame Moza put the price up right after I reviewed it, but now it's back at $439 it's a simply stunning direct drive wheel and pedal combo for far cheaper than the rest. Just make sure to buy the extra $29 Performance Kit (essentially a load-cell mechanism for the brake) to really get the most out of it.



Price check: Amazon $499.99

Here's a set that my colleague and fellow sim racing fan Andy Edser literally won't stop talking about. I'm thinking I might have to steal his Moza kit just to give it a try myself.

It's a more intermediate set than the Thrustmaster—it's a mile more advanced—as it comes with a direct drive wheel base. That means the force feedback is more powerful, more direct (duh) and feels great for racing.

The Moza is an upgradeable set. Sort of like something from Fanatec, you can buy this base and then add bits on as you go. It's handy if you can only stretch your budget so far right now.

The 'Performance Kit' is absolutely the upgrade to get first. This is a load-cell brake kit and will make the brake feel more realistic under-foot. For a load-cell brake, that's actually a wicked deal, too.

The Moza is an all-round wicked deal, considering our pick for the best racing wheel, the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals, will cost you more than double. Sure, the power of the Logitech base is excellent, and the pedals are some of the smartest around, but the Moza shines through as a clever pick.

Though I should say the Moza was cheaper at launch, and when we reviewed it, and since then has risen in price. That means this deal brings the price back down to the MSRP we logged when we took a look at it. Not a tremendous saving, then, if you ignore inflation, but can anyone really do that these days?

Racing stand

GTPlayer Sim Racing Wheel Stand Simulator Cockput Wheel Stand Racing Steering Shifter Mount | $69.99 $59.49 at Amazon (save $10.50)

Quite the mouthful, isn't it? I'm just taking the name as it stands on Amazon, which I have to assume is some sort of clever play to come up in as many search results as possible. Though, enough with the sarcasm, this is a pretty simple, foldable seat for your wheel and pedals to sit on. That's important if you want to avoid pedal slippage, which I consider the scourge of any sim racer.

I hate pedal slippage. You know, when your pedals keep slipping beneath your feet in heavy braking zones? It's not just me, that's why these sorts of stands exist. Or at least partially. They stop the slippage.

This is an issue I feel quite strongly about, and that's why I once created a video for the PC Gamer TikTok all about it. In which, I essentially compared options for reducing pedal slippage, including a stand much like this one.

The stand I reviewed was the Monoprice Dark Matter GT, though it's near-enough the same principle as this one on offer for Cyber Monday from GTPlayer.

You stick your wheel on the top, pedals on the bottom, shifter if you have one on the side, and race like there's no tomorrow. No more stuffing old pieces of wood between your pedals and wall, which was what I had resorted to before I got myself something better.

If you really want to go all out, I regularly use a Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition. Though this is absolutely awesome, it cannot be folded up and tucked neatly away like the Monoprice or stands like it. It is, however, also on offer for $499, which is a reasonably good price considering its pricing history.