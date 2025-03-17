Would you like to taste fish soup in VR? Me neither, but this electronic tongue does it anyway

News
By published

It can also replicate cake, lemonade, and fried egg. Mmmm.

A &quot;sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting,&quot; or essentially a virtual reality tongue in an artificial mouth
(Image credit: Shulin Chen et al)

Sometimes I rue my position as the PC Gamer hardware team honorary weirdo. Because while I'm naturally drawn to the unusual, the interesting, and the downright bizarre, it means I sometimes have to write about bits of tech that gross me out—and this VR-ready electronic tongue is doing just that.

A team of researchers at The Ohio State University have developed this monstro… interesting project to attempt to replicate realistic flavours for virtual reality experiences (via New Scientist). Essentially, open your mouth, insert this potentially gag-inducing electronic strip under your tongue, and delight in the experience of having artificially-flavoured hydrogels pumped into your most sensitive of areas.

Well, one of the most sensitive, anyway. The team has published its work under the catchy title of "A sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting", although they've realised it's a bit of a mouthful (apologies) and instead chosen to call it the e-Taste system.

Delicious (or not so delicious) food is first analysed with sensors to detect flavours, which are then replicated via the oral insertion of several taste-inducing chemicals—these being sodium chloride for salty, citric acid for sour, glucose for sweet, magnesium chloride for bitter and glutamate for umami.

I don't know about you, but nothing makes me hungrier than the thought of magnesium chloride and glutamate hydrogels being pumped under my tongue by an electronic strip. Time for lunch.

A close up of an e-Taste electronic VR tongue insert, with a 5 mm scale for reference

(Image credit: Shulin Chen et al)

And I'm back. Apparently the system works relatively well, as 70% of a small test group of 10 people reported they experienced the same level of sourness as a real sample of sour food when compared to the artificial flavouring. Moving on to more complex flavours, 80% of test subjects reported they could distinguish between lemonade, cake, fried egg, fish soup, and coffee.

Not a great achievement, I would argue, as I reckon you couldn't find two more totally disparate flavours than lemonade and fish soup. Still, it's early days for the project, and perhaps the beginnings of a much tastier virtual reality future to come.

Or not, as the case may be. Speaking to New Scientist, professor Alan Chalmers of the University of Warwick points out that replicating flavours purely in the mouth has limited uses, as we humans use many of our senses together to perceive taste.

Virtual reality

(Image credit: Valve)

Best VR headset: which kit should you choose?
Best graphics card: you need serious GPU power for VR
Best gaming laptop: don't get tied to your desktop in VR

"Next time you have a strawberry, close your nose and eyes" says Chalmers, which sounds a bit like a romantic evening for one. "A strawberry is very sour, but it is perceived as sweet because of its aroma and the red colour. So if you send just sour across with their device, you will never know that it is actually from a strawberry.”

Deep, man. Still, the e-Taste system is not the first mouth-involving hardware we've covered over the years, taking its place next to Planet Licker and Kiss Racer, two games you control with a peripheral-linked tongue.

And as for the virtual reality uses here? I'm not sure my Skyrim VR experience would be enhanced by tasting every mid-dragon-fight wheel of cheese, although I'm prepared to change my mind under test conditions.

Actually, scratch that. You can keep your e-tongues to yourself, thanks very much—although I look forward to seeing a plethora of gagging attendees at VR booths during my next trade show visit. You'll find me in the food hall, enjoying a lovely slice of cake and laughing myself sick.

TOPICS
Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Two Razer Project Arielle gaming chairs, one lit up in red, the other in blue.
Razer blew hot and cold air down my neck and rumbled my posterior at CES 2025, and I liked it
A TV with immersive lighting showing a ghost from Phasmophobia on screen.
Terrifying horror nopefest Phasmophobia combined with immersive room lighting looks like an easy way to give yourself a chronic case of the brown trousers
A still from a YouTube video showing The Swedish Maker cutting a piece of wood with power tools while wearing a Meta Quest 3 VR headset.
YouTuber The Swedish Maker wears a Meta Quest 3 VR headset for his entire woodworking project and miraculously emerges with all fingers intact
A Meta Quest 3S, alongside a Quest 3 and Quest 2, on a stack of PC Gamer magazine.
I'm still waiting for a high-end VR headset good enough to make me ditch my Quest 3
Nitro Concepts CES 2025 booth with a sim racing rig that offered wind simulation from twin fans near the wheelbase.
I tried a sim racing rig that generates 'wind' at CES 2025 and it's claimed to help keep VR nausea at bay
A pasta &quot;display&quot; on a table showing the word &quot;keep&quot; surrounded by fruit. Obviously.
Penne for your thoughts: This pasta display can show three individual frames and it's trying its best, okay
Latest in VR Hardware
A &quot;sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting,&quot; or essentially a virtual reality tongue in an artificial mouth
Would you like to taste fish soup in VR? Me neither, but this electronic tongue does it anyway
Varjo Aero
Varjo Aero VR headsets seem to be not working on RTX 5090s, and its community is opting for strange solutions while waiting for an Nvidia driver release to fix it
A still from a YouTube video showing The Swedish Maker cutting a piece of wood with power tools while wearing a Meta Quest 3 VR headset.
YouTuber The Swedish Maker wears a Meta Quest 3 VR headset for his entire woodworking project and miraculously emerges with all fingers intact
The HTC Vive XR Elite front three quarter angle
Google is bulk buying HTC Vive engineers to help Android XR become a platform that can rival Meta's VR/AR dominance
Meta Horizon OS on a box.
The upcoming Asus VR project is rumoured to have eye and face tracking, yet the thing I'm most excited about is its OS
An image of a Meta Quest 3S VR headset and two hand controllers against a teal background and a white border
Be the Batman in your bedroom with this Meta Quest 3S deal, saving $50 on the 256 GB model
Latest in News
R.E.P.O. screenshots
'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion
A &quot;sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting,&quot; or essentially a virtual reality tongue in an artificial mouth
Would you like to taste fish soup in VR? Me neither, but this electronic tongue does it anyway
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
KOTOR remake returns for annual tradition of reminding you it's still alive, but no you can't hear anything more about it until it comes back next year to say it again
Official artwork of Valorant showing the game&#039;s characters in a row
Valorant dev accepts there's too much random crap cluttering up the screen: 'The balance team generally agrees with this take'
Microsoft Copilot
A rather pleasing Windows 11 update bug automatically uninstalls Copilot and unpins it from the taskbar, which is jolly nice of it
More about vr hardware
Varjo Aero

Varjo Aero VR headsets seem to be not working on RTX 5090s, and its community is opting for strange solutions while waiting for an Nvidia driver release to fix it
A still from a YouTube video showing The Swedish Maker cutting a piece of wood with power tools while wearing a Meta Quest 3 VR headset.

YouTuber The Swedish Maker wears a Meta Quest 3 VR headset for his entire woodworking project and miraculously emerges with all fingers intact
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background

The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
See more latest
Most Popular
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
R.E.P.O. screenshots
'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion
Discord Social SDK
Your Discord friends list may soon appear directly in the games you play
KOTOR remake returns for annual tradition of reminding you it's still alive, but no you can't hear anything more about it until it comes back next year to say it again
Microsoft Copilot
A rather pleasing Windows 11 update bug automatically uninstalls Copilot and unpins it from the taskbar, which is jolly nice of it
Official artwork of Valorant showing the game&#039;s characters in a row
Valorant dev accepts there's too much random crap cluttering up the screen: 'The balance team generally agrees with this take'
Cognixion’s AI powered headset
New headset reads minds and uses AR, AI and machine learning to help people with locked-in-syndrome communicate with loved ones again
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding an RTX 50-series card.
92% of Nvidia users turn on DLSS... if they've been lucky enough to bag an RTX 50-series card at launch AND have the Nvidia App installed
Aooster&#039;s G-Flip 370 mini PC
This palm-sized PC has removably memory, a flip up screen, and a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 17