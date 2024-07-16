Tempted to try VR? This Prime Day VR headset deal knocks $70 off the excellent Meta Quest 3

Looking for the best Prime Day VR headset deals might not be at the top of your to-do list when it comes to upgrading your gaming setup, but if you've been looking for an excuse to splash out, the Meta Quest 3 is on sale right now at Amazon. It scored an impressive 91% in our review , and this Prime Day deal knocks $70 off the list price coming in at $430, which is the lowest we've seen it. And while a VR headset is certainly a luxury, this deal takes some of the sting out of the cost of what is, after all, an expensive bit of kit.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

So what do you get for your money? The Meta Quest 3 is more powerful than its predecessor the Quest 2, giving it at least double the graphical performance thanks to Qualcomm's 2nd gen Snapdragon XR2 chip. It also sports 4K+ pancake lenses with a 2064 x 2208 resolution per eye, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a FOV of 110 degrees. This VR headset enjoys excellent inside-out tracking too.

If all the tech-talk seems confusing, this model comes with 128 GB storage, a battery life of just under two hours for wireless play, and you can expect it to fully charge in a couple of hours—though there's nothing stopping you from playing while it's charging, as long as you're mindful of the cable.

It's also easy to set up with no wires to worry about in standalone mode—aside from charging, obviously. The playspace is set up automatically by the headset scanning the room, though you can trace boundaries yourself too. You can, however, connect to your PC over a lengthy USB Type-C cable to play through your Steam library of VR games. Wireless connection to your PC is also possible, though you'll need a chunky Wi-Fi connection.