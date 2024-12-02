The siren song of cute key caps is too much to ignore, especially with all of these last-minute deals

Thekapco X Ilustrata Nekomancer keycap set | $79.90 $59.90 at Thekapco (save $20)

These keycap sets are part of a collaboration with the illustration studio based in Brazil known as Ilustrata. It's a pretty new release, so any discount is worth looking into, but £15 is a very reasonable price.

I usually try to avoid looking at key sets or keyboards altogether for the sake of my bank account. But as we see the last of the Cyber Monday deals wind down, I just couldn't stop myself from checking out what, if any, deals were left at Thekapco.

There's still 30% off storewide, but for some specific key sets, there are even better deals. This includes my all-time favourite, the Nekomancer set. Adorable, brightly coloured key caps are my kryptonite. I've been looking to switch up the look of my gaming keyboard, and this may be the perfect opportunity.

If you have a Thekapco PLAY1800 keyboard, you can swap out switches and keys as you please, making it easier to customise your setup. Plus, if you're really ready to commit to the cute cat bit, then you can also check out the Nekomancer deskmat, which is also just $34.90 down from $49.90.

Other Ilustrata key sets include the Cathulhu set for $69.90, down from $79.90, and the Dungeon and Doggies set, which is also $69.90. There's even more to browse through, so I'd recommend seeing what's still on sale before Cyber Monday ends.