The manufacturer of 90% of the world's consumer drones will no longer automatically stop its products flying over US airports, power plants and prisons

If there's one sure sign we're living in some sort of cyberpunk future, it's the number of drone stories in our newsfeeds these days. From shady conspiracy theories to their involvement in ongoing conflicts, drones are now a hot topic of discussion—and consumer models flying over areas where they shouldn't is an ongoing theme.

Now DJI, the Chinese manufacturer of an estimated 90% of the world's consumer drones, has announced that it's updating its geofencing system to no longer automatically enforce US no-fly zones (via The Verge). Instead of directly preventing drones from flying over restricted areas like airports, power plants and areas of national security, operators of DJI drones will instead receive a dismissible warning that the area they're flying into is an "Enhanced Warning Zone."

"In these zones, in-app alerts will notify operators flying near FAA designated controlled airspace, placing control back in the hands of the drone operators, in line with regulatory principles of the operator bearing final responsibility" says DJI.

DJI had previously updated its GEO system used by drones flying in Europe with similar methodology, citing the advancement of global regulations in comparison to the time of the systems initial release—stating that previously, "aviation authorities needed time to put appropriate safeguards in place."

"According to the [European] regulations, it is the responsibility of drone operators to ensure they have the latest version of the UAS geographical data provided by member states before conducting any operation.

To support this regulatory evolution, DJI will also gradually update other details of its GEO system for DJI drones in EASA [European Aviation Safety Authority] members states."

However, DJI is currently pursuing legal action against the US Department of Defense after it included the manufacturer on its list of "Chinese Military Companies." DJI claims that it has lost business deals and been the subject of stigmatisation since its inclusion on the list, and that its employees are "repeatedly harassed and insulted in public places" as a result.

The US Senate recently passed a bill that gives DJI one year to convince "an appropriate national security agency" to declare that its products do not pose a risk to the national security of the US, lest its products be barred by the FCC—which would effectively block imports of its drones into the country.

Since the publication of The Verge's story, DJI has published a blog post entitled "DJI's GEO system is an education - not enforcement - tool", in which the company claims that the reasoning behind these changes is not political:

"Politicizing safety serves no one. We encourage discussions and comments to remain focused on technological facts and evidence."

"DJI remains committed to promoting safe and responsible flight practices and will continue its community education efforts, reminding pilots to always ensure their flights are conducted safely and in accordance with all local laws and regulations."