The best Xbox controller deal right now isn't at Amazon or Best Buy

Xbox controllers go on sale often enough that I'd never spend $60 on one, but I'd pull the trigger at around $45. With certain Xbox Controllers down to $34.99 at Lenovo (use code BFCMXBOX at checkout), I'm contemplating picking one up as a backup just in case I ever decide to return to my more aggressive Rocket League playing days, which weren't kind to the analog sticks. Shipping is free, and I'm not sure I've seen them go below $40 before.

Only some colors, like Robot White, can be brought down to $34.99 with that code. The price listed on the website is $39.99, and you won't see the full discount until you apply the code in your shopping cart. (You'll see a different code automatically applied when you go to checkout at Lenovo—make sure to enter BFCMXBOX in the "Have an eCoupon or discount?" box to replace it.)

Lenovo's beating the competition here: Amazon and Best Buy's best price for Xbox controllers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday has been $39.99. Amazon sold out, but Best Buy still has Xbox controllers for that price. Microsoft itself has Xbox controllers for $45 right now. So Lenovo's definitely the way to go for the time being.

You could consider an alternative controller, though. I've been using Xbox controllers for so long it's hard to imagine holding a different shape, but the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is tempting and much cheaper than an Xbox controller—$25.49 at Amazon. Jacob has more details on why we like 8BitDo's controller here and in the box below.