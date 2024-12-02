The best Xbox controller deal right now isn't at Amazon or Best Buy
Lenovo's got white Xbox controllers for $34.99, which is $5 less than others.
Price watch: 🔽
Xbox Core Wireless Controller | Robot White | $59.99 $34.99 at Lenovo (save $25) with code BFCMXBOX
Microsoft makes a mean controller that's tough to beat for the money. Lenovo currently has the best deal, with some colors on sale for $34.99 if you use the code BFCMXBOX at checkout.
Price check: Amazon $39.99 (out of stock) | Best Buy $39.99
Xbox controllers go on sale often enough that I'd never spend $60 on one, but I'd pull the trigger at around $45. With certain Xbox Controllers down to $34.99 at Lenovo (use code BFCMXBOX at checkout), I'm contemplating picking one up as a backup just in case I ever decide to return to my more aggressive Rocket League playing days, which weren't kind to the analog sticks. Shipping is free, and I'm not sure I've seen them go below $40 before.
Only some colors, like Robot White, can be brought down to $34.99 with that code. The price listed on the website is $39.99, and you won't see the full discount until you apply the code in your shopping cart. (You'll see a different code automatically applied when you go to checkout at Lenovo—make sure to enter BFCMXBOX in the "Have an eCoupon or discount?" box to replace it.)
👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈
Lenovo's beating the competition here: Amazon and Best Buy's best price for Xbox controllers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday has been $39.99. Amazon sold out, but Best Buy still has Xbox controllers for that price. Microsoft itself has Xbox controllers for $45 right now. So Lenovo's definitely the way to go for the time being.
You could consider an alternative controller, though. I've been using Xbox controllers for so long it's hard to imagine holding a different shape, but the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is tempting and much cheaper than an Xbox controller—$25.49 at Amazon. Jacob has more details on why we like 8BitDo's controller here and in the box below.
Price watch: ➖
8BitDo Ultimate 2C | Mint| $29.99 $25.49 at Amazon (save $4.50)
We've already raved about Hall Effect joysticks and how they spell the end for the dreaded stick drift. In this wireless gaming controller, they're a welcome feature but this handful of gaming hardware packs a few quirky surprises too. For instance, the triggers also benefit from a hall effect but, not only that, there are extra bumper buttons. They're billed as fully remappable 'Fast Bumpers,' though their inner corner placement may not sit well for those with tiny mitts.
👉Check out all the Amazon Black Friday PC gaming deals right here👈
👉Check out all the Best Buy Black Friday PC gaming deals right here👈
👉Check out all the Newegg Black Friday PC gaming deals right here👈
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.