The best-selling graphics card deals on Amazon right now, and which we recommend

Gigabyte RTX 4060 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 3,072 shaders | 2,565 MHz boost | $319.99 $284.97 at Amazon (save $35.02)

The most popular GPU deal on Amazon right now and one of the cheapest ways to get Nvidia's latest architecture. Faster than the RTX 3060 but the price suggests it should have been better. You do get the full DLSS 3.5 suite, though. RTX 4060 price check: Newegg $289.99 | Walmart $299.99 | Best Buy $294.99

The best-selling Amazon GPU deal right now is a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 for $284.97. That's not a bad pick: The RTX 4060 is the most popular new GPU right now, and gets you the latest Nvidia gaming architecture, which supports DLSS 3.5 upscaling—great tech for squeezing as many frames-per-second as you can out of a lower-end card.

The RTX 4060 isn't our favorite of Nvidia's 40-series cards, though: We don't think it's a worthwhile upgrade over a last-gen Nvidia card, and based on its performance, the "60" designation feels like an overstatement, we said in our review.

We published a detailed breakdown of how the RTX 4060 compares to other cards last year. AMD's similar-but-cheaper RX 7600 loses out against the 4060 in some categories, but neither chip is going to give you 4K ray tracing at an acceptable frame rate, so it doesn't matter a ton that one does it better than the other. If you're willing to join team AMD, then, you can save $35: There's an ASRock RX 7600 on sale for $250 on Amazon right now.

ASRock RX 7600 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,695 MHz boost | $269.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $20)

As the budget baby of the RDNA 3 family, the RX 7600 faces a lot of competition. Not just from Intel and Nvidia, but from AMD's previous generation of cards too. At this price, though, it's quite a bit cheaper than the RX 6700 XT and in some games, it performs nearly as well. It's not the most exciting of graphics cards, though. RX 7600 price check: Newegg $249.99 | Walmart $249.99 | Best Buy $249.99

But if you're team Nvidia all the way, as the majority of PC gamers are, there are lots more Nvidia options among Amazon's best-selling GPU deals right now.

I wouldn't recommend picking up the second current best-seller, an RTX 3050 for $152.97. The extra $130 for the RTX 4060 would be worth it. The third Amazon best-seller is an ASUS RTX 4070 Super for $650. It's an excellent card which also shows up in one of our favorite full PC builds this Black Friday. There's also an even more powerful RTX 4070 Ti Super on sale at Newegg for $739 with rebate.

If you weren't looking for that big of a price jump, I'd recommend the MSI RTX 4060 Ti that's on sale at Newegg for $359.99 after rebate.

For more GPU buying advice, Dave's written a great breakdown of what you should consider before pulling the trigger. We've also got a frequently-updated page dedicated to our favorite current Black Friday and Cyber Monday GPU deals.