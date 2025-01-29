The best noise cancelling gaming headset we've tried is now over $100 off at Amazon and I'm tempted

AceZone A-Spire gaming headset | Wired / Bluetooth | Active Noise Cancelling | $319 $199 at Amazon (save $120)

Pairing great sound with excellent noise cancellation and a super clear mic, this headset is a bit of a wonder, held back mostly by its price, mic design, and limited connectivity on PC. It still sounds and feels superb, and seems even better at over a third off.



A good set of Bluetooth headphones with noise cancelling can do an awful lot. They can give you space to yourself, but also make stepping out into the wide (and most notably noisy) world just a little easier. It just so happens that a pair I've spotted on sale are also really good for gaming too.

The AceZone A-Spire headset was pretty pricey at over $300 but seem much more reasonable now it's been discounted down to $199 at Amazon right now.

Ever since our AceZone A-Spire review, this set of cans has sat as the best noise cancelling option in our best gaming headset picks. And that's for good reason.

The cushioned closed-back design gives a good level of passive sound blocking but the active noise cancelling, which can be adjusted through the app, is really where this headset shines. It can tactically exclude cancelling chatter in environments like the home so you don't feel too antisocial losing hours of the night to the latest Fortnite season.

The microphone is also equipped with noise cancelling, which (as long as you point it in the right direction) is tuned to only pick up your vocals. As you can hear from our mic test, it does an excellent job of this.

Unfortunately, the flip-to-mute function of the mic is a little annoying, as you have to move the entire thing vertically to actually activate the mute. There's also no feedback when you do mute, so our Jacob never quite knew if he had actually successfully muted himself during his testing of the A-Spire.

The only remaining critique here is that, while it works via Bluetooth for the phone app, this is designed to be a wired headset, and you are effectively paying for that dual functionality. There is a dedicated A-Spire wireless version, however, but you are going to have to pay considerably more than the $199 this version is retailing for today.

The A-Spire sounds great, has excellent noise cancelling, and is super comfy for the hours you will spend Kamehameha-ing as Hatsune Miku, or whatever has happened to Fortnite in the last year. That reminds me, I should probably pause my Fortnite Crew.