The best budget 4K monitor is now even more tempting, with this $50 saving on its usual sale price

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | 144 Hz | IPS | $599.99 $349.99 at Newegg (save $250)

Here's a monitor we really rate as you can tell from our Gigabyte M28U review. We loved this package for its blend of speed and resolution, even at its original $650 price tag. At this tantalizingly cheap price, it's that much better. Price check: Amazon $399.99 (M28U-AE)

The Gigabyte M28U has reigned king over the 'best budget 4K' spot in our choice for the best gaming monitor for some time now, and it became an even better deal when it got a price cut. Now, $250 below its MSRP, it's the best 4K gaming monitor deal on the market.

Right now, at Newegg, you can get the Gigabyte M28U for just $350, which is $50 less than I recommended the armstand version of this monitor for back in December last year. We've recommended this monitor before at a deal price of $399.99 so it's only made better with that extra $50 taken off.

Though the overdrive mode is a bit over the top and results in some artefacts, and the stand isn't great, these are the biggest complaints we had with a monitor that almost stands alone at its price point.

Not only is the 4K picture super solid, especially for its price point, but the 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GTG response time are plenty snappy too. If you're looking for something to really show off your beefy gaming rig (and are ready to take that performance hit to run your games at 4K) this will do nicely and won't cost more than your entire setup, like some 4K choices.

At just 28 inches, the panel is a bit on the small end but plenty if you don't have a huge desk workspace. It also has solid connectivity, with a USB Type-C port, three USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and a 3.5 mm jack. It comes with built-in speakers but that audio jack makes for a quick upgrade if you want something with a bit more bass.

As is often the case with more budget-oriented monitors, the 300 cd/m2 average brightness is just okay, rather than great, and the HDR isn't anything to write home about but it's still a pretty screen nonetheless. Just don't point it directly at your window on a sunny day and you should be fine.

Interestingly, this monitor can serve as both your dedicated PC and console screen, thanks to the KVM switch. It can swap seamlessly between devices with a single click once plugged in and it's a good enough screen to serve as your main driver, as long as you can get the most out of it. High-end graphics cards have been a bit tough to get a hold of recently but the $250 you save here should take some of the sting of those new GPU prices off.