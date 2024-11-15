With Black Friday right around the corner, my deal of the week is a bargain price on a 4K monitor that has to be seen to be believed
Picture this: You and the LG UltraGear 27GR93U.
Price watch: 🔽
LG UltraGear | 27-inch | IPS | 144 Hz | 4K | FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible | $699.99 $429.99 at LG (save $270)
This is a fully gorgeous IPS panel at a bargain price. With G-Sync and FreeSync support, you will always net smooth frames on this UltraGear—providing your GPU is up to the task. We're big fans of LG monitors, and this is a good 'un.
Price check: Amazon $519.99
Reader, I have a confession to make: when I'm not gaming, the bit of kit I use the most is a Yoga Slim 9i laptop. I know, but it's lightweight and does everything I need in the scant few moments I'm not romancing across the Sword Coast in Baldur's Gate 3. However, one especially wild detail is that its teeny weeny 14-inch touchscreen boasts 4K UHD resolution. As part of such a small package, it's overkill for sure, but enjoying such a crisp image has got me thinking that perhaps it's time I upgrade my gaming monitor.
Enter the LG UltraGear 27GR93U, our top pick for the best 4K gaming monitor. For a start, its 27-inch display is just shy of being twice as big as my wee laptop, but the thing I really want to shout about is that it's also only $430 if you pick it up directly from LG. If you're curious about the comparison, that's $89.01 less than what it's currently going for at Amazon.
A 4K gaming monitor for less than $500 is a bargain, but the hits don't stop there as Jeremy explains in our LG UltraGear 27GR93U review. The 27-inch UHD model boasts fabulous pixel density, making for a clear, crisp image of the quality I've become accustomed to.
While it's not an all-singing, all-dancing OLED screen, this LCD monitor is certainly no technical slouch. Fresh out of the box, the colours are beautifully calibrated and you also enjoy a lightning-fast 1 ms response time for this 144 Hz monitor.
Even with the OSD menu's three response-accelerating overdrive options, those specs likely won't cut it if you're a top-of-the-pile esports player. Besides that, the build quality of the monitor's chassis leaves something to be desired; if you take pride in a shiny setup, this monitor's icky plastic is going to stick out like a sore thumb.
It's not the worst-looking frame I've ever seen, but it did leave me longing for a cleaner, chrome-ier look—so it's just as well this gaming monitor deftly handles HDR games like Cyberpunk 2077. That is to say, while this gaming monitor gets a ding for its plastic chassis, it will at least make my version of V look extra shiny on screen when I finally return to Night City to check out the Phantom Liberty DLC.
Otherwise, LG's UltraGear 27GR93U really is the perfect screen to spend perhaps a few hours too many perfecting the look of both your Rook and Inquisitor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, not to mention marvelling at those hair physics. To paraphrase a certain hair care adage, for only $430, you're definitely worth it.
