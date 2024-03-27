This monster 7900 XTX-powered 12-core Alienware gaming PC with a QD-OLED monitor is $1,000 off right now

Alienware Aurora + 34-inch QD-OLED monitor bundle | 7900 XTX 24GB | Ryzen 9 7900X | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB M.2 SSD <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-7706533-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/desktop-computers/alienware-aurora-r15-alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor/spd/alienware-aurora-r15-amd-desktop/useahctomaur15amd20" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank"> $3,899 $2,899 at Dell (save $1,000)

The Alienware 34 AW3423DWF is absolutely one of our favorite gaming monitors. Now Alienware is bundling it with a nicely decked out Aurora R15 rig, complete with an AMD 7900 XTX GPU and Ryzen 9 7900X CPU for $1,000 off the usual price. That's a pretty sweet combo.

We love the Alienware 34 AW3423DWF. Thanks to its Samsung QD-OLED panel and a luscious glossy anti-glare coating, it absolutely pops. Now you can have it bundled with a pretty mega Alienware Aurora R15 powered by both an AMD 7900 XTX GPU and Ryzen 9 7900X CPU, all for $2,899.

Yup, that's the whole shebang, both monitor and desktop rig for under $3,000. Not bad. Of course, you can have just the Alienware 34 AW3423DWF monitor by itself for its lowest ever price of just $777. That makes a lot of the latest $1,000-plus OLED gaming panels look painfully pricey.

Anyway, if the AW3423DWF is something of a known quantity, what about that desktop rig? You get a monster AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 24-core CPU, plus the fastest GPU AMD has ever created, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. To that you can add 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory and a 1TB NVMe drive.

That's all built into Alienware's latest Aurora R15 chassis and in this case you're getting the top spec Alienware Cryo-tech Edition CPU Liquid Cooling and the minor matter of a 1,350W PSU. Yum.

The Cryo-tech cooling essentially comes down to a heftier cooling pump and a beefier radiator and larger fans. Oh, plus some additional RGB lighting and a side window to ensure that you can see the full ensemble fizzing away in all its glory.

Incidentally, the 1,350W PSU is the full 80 Plus Platinum item, so should have plenty of headroom for future GPU upgrades.

Alienware says the chassis has "superior" cable management with much of the routing on the rear of the mainboard to promote airflow and peak performance. As for connectivity, the front panel has a trio of USB-A, one USB-C and a headphone jack.

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-7706533-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3423dwf/apd/210-bfrp/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank"> $899.99 $777.77 at Dell (save $122.22)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/alienware-34-aw3423dwf/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank">Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2F3D4-000V-00082" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank">Newegg $999.99

On the rear there are multiple USB-C (one of which is 20Mbps spec), a bunch of USB-A, 5.1 surround sound, digital and coax SPDIF and ethernet. There's no mention of WiFi, so that's probably something you'll probably have to add yourself.

If you like to get hands on with PC building, this one probably isn't for you. But if you prefer the ease of turn-key pre-builts with full warranties and like the swishy Alienware vibe, this is one heck of a bundle with a whole load of money off.