Final Fantasy 16, Black Myth: Wukong and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade all require over 100 GB, so I thought you might like this 2 TB SSD for $140

Nextorage G-LE | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,400 MB/s write | $249.99 $139.99 at Newegg (save $110)

With great write and read speeds, and an excellent deal, this is the perfect way to make your gaming rig a little more big-budget game-proof. Store almost anything you can want, with leftover space.

With the Final Fantasy 16 system requirements revealing the game would be a whopping 170 GB and Black Myth: Wukong being a measly 130 GB, my poor SSD has been struggling under the weight of so many games this year. If you're anything like me, saving $110 on a 2 TB SSD will mean actually being able to make a decent start on your backlog—or at least telling yourself you will.

At Newegg right now, you can get the Nextorage 2 TB NVME PCIe 4.0 SSD with a whopping 7,400 MB/s read space and 6,400 MB/s write speed, for just $140 . These stats are very impressive and more than enough to take on any game you can throw at it. Nextorage makes some of the best SSDs for gaming right now so are well worth picking up on sale.

As this model doesn't have DRAM, this is at its absolute best hosting a game library. A different choice may make for a better boot drive but its great store and read speeds make it perfect for running games.

To put that storage size into perspective, with this in your PC, you could download Dragon's Dogma 2, Elden Ring, Helldivers 2, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and still have 1.5 TB left for, say, 10,000 copies of Balatro . You never know when that could come in handy.

Though you are unlikely to run out of storage for some time, unless you want to dedicate the rather monstrous 400 GB for Ark: Survival Evolved and its DLC, you could double that storage for just $220 by picking up the Silicon Power UD90. Its read and write speeds are a little slower but that storage value is unmistakable. At 4 GB, this works out to just five cents per gigabyte.