Shhh, don't tell everyone, but the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite is the gaming chair I would actually buy this weekend

Our favorite gaming chair does not come cheap, with the prices having risen consistently since the Titan Evo originally launched. To combat that Secretlab has released the Titan Evo Lite, a chair coming in at the same original price as the Titan Evo. It's got the same essential design but lacks some of the luxury touches, such as adjustable lumbar support and the special magnetic neck pillow and armrests. But it's still a high-quality chair, with the same robust, reliable comfort the company has made a name for itself with. Price check: Amazon $539 (save $100 with coupon)

Doesn't my arse deserve better? That's something I find myself asking often, usually after a hard night on the al pastor street tacos, but never more so than betwixt Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We may have already crowned the Corsair TC100 Relaxed, which can still be had for $180 at Best Buy, as the best gaming chair deal of this year's spendstravaganza—but what if your cheeks cry out for something even more comfortable.

Enter the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite, the slightly more affordable stepbrother of our current overall chair champion. Frankly, it wouldn't be this time of year without a Secretlab sale, and although the cuts are not deep, you can at be confident that you're getting a supremely high quality throne at the best price possible. The best place to buy currently is through Secretlab themselves, which is offering a $40 discount in the US to $419, and £30 off in the UK to £429.

And that exchange rate is one of several reasons why I currently live in the US (another being the quality and availability of Mexican food).

Why Secretlab? The brand has dominated our best gaming chair list for many years now, thanks to build quality that puts most similarly-styled bucket chairs to shame. Many of us here on the PC Gamer team swear by Secretlab both for the playing of games and the writing about them.

Because I'm an old man with an unrulily curved spine, I've piloted the good ship PC Gamer from a more sedate looking (and substantially more expensive) Steelcase Gesture for a decade now. But if I were to switch to a chair with racing looks it would absolutely be this Secretlab. My wife has a Secretlab Omega and loves it.

In terms of finishings, you can select either Stealth or Black for the leathertte version (the difference being whether the logo is in gold or blacked out). The softweave fabric version costs an extra $20 and comes in Black, Charcoal Blue, or Cookies & Cream. I'd have concerns about stainage on the latter option, to be honest.

Obviously, you're looking at double the price of the Corsair TC100 which Dave picked out, but if you don't feel like going for the best budget option, then the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite really should be your next logical step. It won't let you down, I'd bet my ass on it.

