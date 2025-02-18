One lucky Walmart employee bought two Ryzen 7 7800X3D chips for $99 each and immediately cashed them out for over $700 on eBay

With one Walmart closing its electronic section, an employee finished a 12-hour shift by purchasing two leftover Ryzen 7 7800X3Ds for just $99.75 each. They promptly posted them on eBay and sold them in hours for four times that. That's a tidy profit for the buyer and still a good CPU for its resold price.

Over on Reddit (via VideoCardz), user Global-Pickle5818 posted the whopping deal they had found. $350 below its MSRP, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D was selling for $99.75 as the Walmart they work at was remodelling and the components section was closing alongside it. It is unclear right now if they plan on reopening it but much of the tech in-store had been there for some time and the Ryzen CPUs were some of the last stock available.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D was our previous choice for the best CPU for gaming before the arrival of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D at the end of last year. The 7800X3D is currently powering my home rig and it's still an excellent chip, despite being surpassed.

Rather predictably, the announcement on Reddit is filled with Redditors chancing their arm at buying the CPU for hundreds under retail and grudgingly congratulating the poster. The reason these CPUs sold for so cheap is that the store was selling off its components for 50% off for weeks prior to the lucky moment the original Redditor had found. Before this, they had managed to pick up an RTX 4070 for $350, and this 75% off deal on CPUs was the very last of the stock.

Though the Reddit user doesn't clarify which of the recent listings are theirs, a recently sold entry seems to be from their rough location, the top of the surface behind the CPU is the same as one image previously posted, and it seems to have sold around the same time they announced it had. If this listing is the correct one, it suggests the user managed to make $600 in profit from their purchases (not including shipping and travel costs).

This profit was made whilst also undercutting the recommended price on eBay by $30 reportedly. Global-Pickle5818 had tried to purchase the other two CPUs the store had in stock but they had been sent to the store for shoppers who purchased them online for full price (ouch). If they had managed to grab all four of the CPUs to sell on eBay, they would have made enough profit to buy themselves a whole new rig, or maybe even an RTX 5080 if they were lucky enough to find one.

That's not a bad way to end a long shift.