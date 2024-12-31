PC Gamer Hardware Awards 2024: The winners in every category of PC gaming greatness from the past 12 months of tech

A year is a long time in PC gaming tech, and the past twelve months has produced a ton of new hardware for the PC Gamer team to get its metaphorical teeth into. So what if we haven't had a new generation of graphics card this year from either Nvidia or AMD, there have been new processors from both AMD and Nvidia, we've seen the birth of Windows on Arm as a genuine thing, and gaming handhelds have gone from strength to strength, too.

And while we're talking about mobile gaming, 2024 was the year that gaming laptops finally started to grow up. It's also been the year that Asus stole Razer's lunch when it comes to the most wanted of gaming laptops, supplanting the Blade machines as our collective objects of desire. Razer's going to have to up its game in 2025 if it wants to take back the crown, and I've heard tell that we might have something to see at CES in January.

Asus also came back from a customer relations nightmare, with bricking ROG Ally handhelds and mega repair fails, to turn its RMA line around and also release a refreshed Ally X device that rocketed to the top of our list of best gaming handhelds having fixed all its faults, and contained other little improvements, too.

Nvidia also refreshed its GPU line with the RTX 40-series Super range, addressing faults of its own making with the original cards. Most obviously on the pricing of the RTX 4080 and the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti. But while Nvidia and AMD didn't bring anything fully new to the GPU table, Intel did at least get its first Battlemage graphics card out before the end of 2024. Though, from my own testing, the Arc B580 could have done with a little more time in the over running foul of our benchmarking test suite and making the unreliable GPU a tough one to recommend right now.

We've also seen some fantastic peripherals cross our desktops this year, too, and Keychron has owned the keyboard market for sure. It's been a great year for hardware, so let's get on with celebrating the absolute best hardware 2024 had to offer.

Best gaming laptop of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming laptop 2024 winner Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024)

A laptop so nice we reviewed it twice. For good reason, I might add. Initially sliding across our Andy's desk with an RTX 4090 and Intel 14th Gen CPU under the hood, these high-end components combined were too much for the dear Zephyrus' slim frame. But Andy still came away from that review thinking there could be a lot more to like about a cheaper, less overpowered version. Luckily, he didn't have to wait long to find out. I later took a G16 for a test drive with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, paired with an RTX 4070. What a machine that is. These two components are a much better fit for the Zephyrus than some behemoth RTX 4090 and they're far more affordable. It's absolutely still a premium gaming laptop through and through, but it performs great in games and you can pull this laptop out in a meeting and not feel all embarrassed about it. Andy was green with envy at the time, but we both agree the G16 in this form is the one to get. Read our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) review.

Honourable mention:

Asus TUF A14 (2024)

The TUF lineup used to stand for motherboards that were built with backplates and awesome metal or white and black colourways. Then, it stood for the cheaper range from Asus. Today it's something of a halfway house between the two, with this TUF A14 acting as both the more affordable option to the Zephyrus G14 and coming with a tough metal chassis. Featuring the same AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor as our favourite G16 configuration, this TUF machine is a bit easier on the budget. Just a bit, don't get your hopes up. It's similar to the Zephyrus in that it comes with soldered memory, but there's a spare slot for another NVMe SSD should you want to upgrade. Moreover, it's a mean machine for gaming and doesn't look out of place for school or office work. Read our full Asus TUF A14 (2024) review.

Best gaming monitor of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming monitor 2024 winner LG UltraGear 32GS95UE

While the MPG 321URX encapsulates what 2024 offered in terms of a balance between performance, quality, and price, the UltraGear 32GS95UE shows what it had to offer in terms of sheer high-end quality and performance, pricing be damned. First off, it's a dual-mode monitor, so you get the benefit of the 480 Hz refresh rate at 1080p if that's your jam. And if not, well, there's 240 Hz at 4K, and who can argue with that? Apart from that, though, it's an OLED panel that's actually slightly better than the others we saw this year, mainly because it's a little brighter and has a more neutral colour profile. It's got a matte finish, but it's glossier than most matte finishes so the colours still pop. The downside to all this lovely tech, however, is the very steep price tag. Read our LG UltraGear 32GS95UE review.

Honourable mention:

Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS

This monitor showed what 2024 tech was capable of when put to the task of delivering in the mainstream monitor market—none of this $1,000 4K OLED malarkey. The ROG Strix XG27ACS features a 1440p IPS panel and comes in at $299, which is more expensive than some 1440P IPS panels you can get, but it's worth that extra cost. That's because it goes up to 180 Hz and has a 1 ms grey-to-grey response time, which makes it much snappier than most similar panels. Its colour reproduction is also incredibly well-calibrated straight out of the box, even when viewing SDR content in HDR mode. Read our Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS review.

Best gaming handheld of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming handheld 2024 winner Asus ROG Ally X

This is a comeback of almost Cyberpunk 2077 proportions. Okay, so maybe the original ROG Ally was better received out of the gate, but it did start to present some serious problems once people started using their device in anger. Serious, broken SD card problems. The Ally X has been brought in as a mid-season refresh for the device, bringing a host of little changes to the handheld PC that all amount to a really big difference. Of course the b0rked SD card slot has been fixed, but you also get a much bigger battery, a whole lot more memory, and more standardisation over the 1 TB 2280 SSD and the use of a normal USB4 connection instead of the proprietary XGMobile. The fixes and updates Asus has jammed into the Ally X show how much the company has listened to the feedback around its first handheld PC and taken it to heart. And then produced the finest all-round handheld PC you can buy, and done so at a decent price. Read our full Asus ROG Ally X review.

Honourable mention:

Ayaneo Flip DS

Isn't she pretty? But it isn't just all about the looks, because the Flip DS is far more than just an homage to the classic clamshell Nintendo DS design. Of course the insides are all very familiar, and so is the performance. We are talking about essentially the same Ryzen silicon we've seen in every post-Steam Deck handheld launched. But what isn't familiar is that second screen baked into its base, and the flip-open lid that means you no longer have to worry about a screen protector and/or a carry case. This thing is small enough, and robust enough, that just tossing it into your bag is all the preparation you need for travelling with it. And that second screen is immensely useful, either as a touchscreen keyboard, or for keeping tabs on your device's vitals, or for simply using like a standard second monitor for your PC. It really makes using a handheld on Windows a pleasure rather than a chore. Read our full Ayaneo Flip DS review.

Best CPU of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming CPU 2024 winner AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

We knew it would launch at some point in 2024 but after the slightly disappointing Zen 5 launch, we did wonder if the 3D V-Cache version of the Ryzen 7 9700X would be worth the wait. Well, it was and it's fair to say that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D single-handedly made everyone forget about Zen 5's muted uplift over Zen 4, and it's now our absolute favourite PC gaming processor bar none. Most of that is down to AMD's third-generation 3D V-Cache. The full redesign shifted the placement of the extra L3 cache from on top of the core chiplet to being underneath the whole thing. That removed the thermal barrier preventing the previous-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D from being clocked high. It's not particularly cheap, mind, and there's always the risk that the Zen 5 Ryzen 9 X3D models, which should appear early next year, will be even better. But even if that turns out to be the case, there's no denying that this is the CPU that most gamers want right now. Read our full AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D review.

Honourable mention:

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D

The very first Zen 3-based CPU appeared in November 2020 so when AMD announced yet another model in that old lineup, we were pleased to see the AM4 socket still being supported with new processors. Technically, this one wasn't new as its progenitor, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, appeared in April 2022. Not every chip off the manufacturing line makes the cut but that doesn't mean they can't be used. In this instance, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is just a 5800X3D but with 400 MHz knocked off the base and boost clocks. Other than that, it's the same CPU. Except it's considerably cheaper—as much as $200 less at some points in the year. As a drop-in upgrade to any AM4 gaming PC, it's a fantastic option, as that stack of 3D V-Cache can substantially boost the performance of many games. For anyone looking to build a budget gaming rig, it's a no-brainer. Read our full AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D review.

Best graphics card of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best graphics card 2024 winner Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super was the only refreshed RTX 40-series graphics card to sport an entirely new GPU from its namesake. The RTX 4070 Ti Super has the AD103 GPU of the RTX 4080—though of course that's a nerfed version of the die. Performance-wise it gets close to the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super, and it does so for a fraction of the cost. It's also one of the main cards to feature in tons of gaming PCs on offer this year. It's been a real mainstay, and for good reason. Read our MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X review.

Honourable mention:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE

The RX 7900 GRE was a latecomer to the Western market, and unfortunately it hasn't been widely available even after it hit the shelves, being more of a system-builder's card than a DIY GPU for much of its retail life. But if you've been lucky enough to spot it in stock somewhere and pick it up, you'll have got your hands on a fantastic value GPU. It costs about the same as an RTX 4070 Super, performs a little better on average, and has more VRAM to boot. It is, however, lacking the Nvidia card's stellar ray tracing performance. Read our Sapphire Nitro+ RX 7900 GRE review.

Best SSD of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming SSD 2024 winner Team Group MP44 4 TB

There are faster SSDs and there are cheaper SSDs, but very few match the Team Group MP44 when it comes to the magic trinity of storage, performance, and price. That's especially true of the 4 TB version, which impressed us with its no-frills, no-spills, all-great credentials. You could easily use the MP44 as the single drive in a gaming PC for the operating system, apps, and games, but it's best suited as a secondary drive, used to host your Steam library. That's because having it in this singular role makes it easy to transfer the library to another PC. With a solid read/write performance that holds up over sustained use, the MP44 is more than fast enough for any gaming PC and even a PlayStation 5, though you'll want a heatsink-equipped version for that role. Read our full Team Group MP44 4 TB review.

Honourable mention:

Adata SD810 1 TB

Portable SSDs are rubbish, yes? Not in the least bit or rather, certainly not the Adata SD810. It's very compact and topped off with a handy flip-lid to prevent dirt and crumbs from clogging up the USB port. While it can't beat a Gen4 M.2 SSD for performance, as long as you hook up the SD810 to a fast USB port (at least USB 3.2 Gen 2x2), you'll enjoy a consistent 1,700 to 2,000 MB/s write and read speed. That's plenty enough to use as a game library drive. We tested the 1 TB version but if that's not enough storage, Adata offers 2 and 4 TB variants. It's rather dinky so if you do go all-out on capacity, you may not want to store really vital stuff on it, just in case you misplace it. Read our full Adata SD810 1 TB review.

Best motherboard of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming motherboard 2024 winner Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi

Yes, it's 'merely' a mini-ITX motherboard and it costs over $400, though you can pick one for less during sales. But if you're going to build a small but potent gaming PC, then this board is going to be the star of the show. In terms of connectivity and slots, the small size does limit matters somewhat (just one PCIe and two M.2 slots, for example) but Asus has made up for this by ensuring the ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi can cope with any Ryzen processor, even one heavily overclocked, and stuck dual USB4 ports for good measure. It uses clever riser boards to expand connectivity and user options, without taking up valuable space—vital when it's a mini-ITX size. There's no denying it's an expensive motherboard but you're getting more features than other models on the market that are just as pricey. Read our full Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi review.

Honourable mention:

ASRock B760I Lightning

Despite Intel launching a new CPU socket, motherboard chipset, and a full range of processors (Core Ultra 200S), last-gen Raptor Lake chips are still the best choice for gaming if you want an Intel setup. But you needn't spend a fortune on getting a good motherboard to go with your 14th Gen Core chip. The ASRock B760I Lighting is small in size (mini-ITX), small in price (under $200), but big in performance and Raptor Lake support. Want to fit a Core i9 14900K in a tiny PC? This ASRock will cope without fuss and let you use ultra-fast DDR5. Naturally, something has to give in order to reach this price point and in this instance, it's USB ports with just six in total on the rear IO panel. Due to its diminutive dimensions, you only get one PCIe and M.2 slots, too. But they're minor quibbles when the rest is all top-notch. Read our full ASRock B760I Lightning review.

Best gaming headset of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming headset 2024 winner BeyerDynamic MMX 330 Pro (open-back)

It's $330, it's wired, and you can't remove the microphone. Oh, and it's a semi open-back, so it leaks a little sound. Now, with all the drawbacks out the way, I feel free to wax lyrical about this simply stunning gaming headset—from a manufacturer that knows a thing or two about excellent audio. The MMX 330 Pro is a sumptuous thing, right from the plush velour ear cushions to the superb Stellar.45 drivers. It's as comfortable to wear as an old pair of shoes, yet the accuracy, warmth, and aurally pleasing nature of its sound means it's also one of the top-performing headsets we've ever tested. There are concessions to be made (not least when it comes to your pocketbook), but this Beyerdynamic set came storming through this year's crop of gaming cans and makes for a very high bar to beat. Read our BeyerDynamic MMX 330 Pro review.

Honourable mention:

AceZone A-Spire

Noise cancelling can be a hit-or-miss affair. The AceZone A-Spire headset, however, is simply the best noise-cancelling gaming headset we've ever come across, and that's saying something. It does a fantastic job of blocking out unwanted noise, leaving you free to enjoy your tunes—or bask in a bit of peace in a busy office. That'd mean nothing if the rest of the set was no good. Thankfully, the A-Spire impresses all round with a crystal clear mic, an excellent sound profile, superb comfort and a handy mobile app for tweaks. Okay, so it'd be nice if you could remove the mic, and it needs plugging in for latency-free audio (although the Bluetooth connection is fine for wandering around the house), but this set has impressed us throughout the year. Silence is golden, after all, and the A-Spire takes that concept more seriously than most. Read our AceZone A-Spire review.

Best microphone of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming microphone 2024 winner Shure MV7+ Podcast microphone

However, if you think the Shure MV6 has this year's competition wrapped up from the start, think again. The MV7+ is a refinement on the old Shure MV7, and that was a mic that sat at the top of our best microphone guide for many moons. So what did Shure change to create this new model? Well, it simply got rid of the main flaw, the plosive issue, added some lights, and tightened up the software. The MV7+ has a longer pop-filter, a lovely RGB lightbar, and a software suite that left me astonished with its ability to craft studio-grade sound right out of the box. Capturing great audio is supposed to be difficult, but this large and in charge unit requires virtually no tweaking at all. Downsides? It doesn't come with a stand, so you need to provide your own. And it likes being up close, so it's a bit of a waste if you're not boom arm-ing it into the best position. But other than that? It's just plain fabulous. Read our Shure MV7+ Podcast microphone review.

Honourable mention:

Shure MV6 USB

When Shure announced a gaming microphone, you could almost hear the other manufacturers holding their breath. Y'see, Shure is a titan of mic manufacturing, having provided the capturing devices for virtually every great studio recording, live set, or podcast set up you can think of. Turning its talents to the gaming market proper was a bit of a keen move, as the Shure MV6 gives most of its competition such a thorough tonal thrashing, it almost seems unfair. USB, plug and play, sounds great, captures at a distance, job done. Well, almost. It's a bit of a large addition to your desktop, and Shure's noise reduction has to work pretty hard if you're not sitting up close, meaning there's the odd digital wobble. Oh, and the cable is a bit short. But other than that? It's a stunner. Read our Shure MV6 USB review.

Best gaming mouse of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming mouse 2024 winner Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed

This little rodent has almost everything you'd ever need out of a mouse. You might mistake this for the Razer Viper V3 Pro thanks to the near-identical shape and feel but, where the Pro is a good mouse, this one is truly phenomenal. Despite not boasting the best stats of the year, this mouse and its Focus X sensor blew us away with its consistency and quality. We even compared the HyperSpeed's tracking in MouseTester to the Pro's 8,000 Hz tracking and found them to be nearly identical. It is also very comfortable to hold and has that classic Razer shape. To add to this design, the side buttons are nice and light too. This pairs with the 55 g this thing weighs well. This stands out not just because it's an excellent mouse that performs well and is comfortable in the hand but also because, at just $100, it's hard to beat that price. Read our full Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed review.

Honourable mention:

Turtle Beach Burst II Air

A little cheaper than our previous choice, the Turtle Beach Burst II Air is more dull in design but incredibly consistent. If you want something practical and safe, with a nice feel and good battery life, the Burst II Air has you covered. At just 47 g, this is the lightest mouse on our list yet the design is well compensated. Unfortunately, the plastic shell can attract fingerprints, but this seems like one of the places Turtle Beach had to cut back for the reasonable cost of $100. Though the polling rate of 1,000 Hz isn't super impressive, this is a very consistent mouse in our testing, holding up nicely with even very swift movements. A more casual gamer may look for something prettier or something with some flashy software tricks but the Turtle Beach Burst II Air pulls ahead of many others this year partially thanks to how uninspired its physical shape is. No muss, no fuss. Read our full Turtle Beach Burst II Air review.

Best gaming keyboard of 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming keyboard 2024 winner Keychron Q3 Max

This incredibly stylish keyboard is definitely one for the touch typers, as the legends are located on the side of the keycaps, rather than the top. If you're at all like me, and you're a speedy-ish typist but definitely not someone who ever figured out touch typing all the way, such an elegant design choice could present a real conundrum; either this keeb will be the motivating factor you need to finally hammer home the lessons of Disney Learning: Adventures in Typing with Timon & Pumbaa, or it will cause some catastrophic typos. As for the all important keys themselves, they're a pretty delectable rounded shape, with hot swappable switches. So while the sample that Reece reviewed came with dreamy Gateron Jupiter Red switches, you can easily swap them out for your switch of choice. Go on, hot swap those bad boys out—I'll look after the keycaps. Read our full Keychron Q3 Max review.

Honourable mention:

Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB

One fun thing about mechanical keyboards is that a good, solid CLACK makes everything you type carry a vague sense of import. However, it's a novelty that wears off all too quickly when an achy back crowds out the sense of fun. Enter this split-keyboard from Kinesis. Two keyboard halves placed apart offers a shot at better posture. Your wrists may well thank you for it too as Kinesis offers a separately sold 'lift kit' that allows you to give both halves an adjustable 'tenting' effect in order to avoid holding your wrist at an unnatural angle for long periods. That additional $30 for the full ergonomic experience aside, an array of delicious Cherry MX key sets to choose from make this a tasty morcel that's tricky to pass up. Typing on this mechanical keyboard has that all important CLACK, but the split design coupled with the onboard RGB lighting also feels slightly sci-fi without causing wrist pain. Read our full Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB review.

The wildcard award 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Wildcard 2024 winner Moza R5 Bundle + Performance Kit

Immersive peripherals are not known for their space-saving form factor. Chances are, if you're serious about driving from the comfort of your own gaming chair, you've already resigned yourself to feeding your tabletop and under desk space to your hobby. Well, our Wildcard winner says you might not have to square that circle. The Moza R5 Bundle and Performance Kit presents a compelling inroad for anyone who really wants to spend some quality time with Euro Truck Simulator 2. Make no mistake, this is a compact, reasonably priced package that also doesn't skimp on build quality, made from robust, metal-constructed parts. Yes, the smaller wheel may well leave some feeling like a young'un playing pretend, but isn't that part of the magic? Honk if you agree. Besides a wheel that isn't going to make my tiny mitts ache after many hours on the road, the pedals also score top marks for performance. While fine for flooring it right out of the box, what you really want is to pick up the sold-separately Performance Kit. While this add-on ramps up the realistic resistance on the pedals, this will set you back another $29/£29 on top of everything else, and arguably should be included in the base bundle. Otherwise, this is a premium-feeling peripheral without the premium price tag. Read our Moza R5 Bundle + Performance Kit review.

Honourable mention:

Govee x Evangelion Gaming Light Kits

I'm really terrible at rhythm games, but you better believe that I always ace A Cruel Angel's Thesis on Taiko no Tatsujin. Do I always get the full combo? Absolutely not—too often, I'm all caught up in singing along. Anyway, that little musical aside may go some way towards explaining how I got locked in the Govee x Evangelion gaming light testing room one chilly December morn'. As I stared at the Unit-01 inspired wall lights, I could only think one thing, "These are pretty sick, actually." Miraculously, this was soon followed by a second thought, "I wonder how easy it is to make these look a bit more like Unit-02." Turns out, not that hard. Either scan the QR codes in the box for exclusive themes you can apply using the Govee Home App, or have a tinker yourself. Though the wall light casings are predominantly Unit-01 purple, accented in green, it's a pretty subtle effect that otherwise allows custom lighting profiles to shine through. Speaking of a light show, much of Govee's Evangelion collaboration can be set to 'light paint' your space. Whether you're hooking up the upright light bars with an aux cord, or coordinating your lighting fixtures to screen read via Govee's PC app, you can get them all working in concert, painting a picture in light set to—you guessed it—the anime theme song I just won't stop referencing. Read our Govee x Evangelion Gaming Light Kits review.