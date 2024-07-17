Here are the five best PC cases I'd buy in the Prime Day sales bonanza

Fractal Design North | ATX Mid-tower |Up to 360 mm fans front | Up to 280 mm fans top | 120 mm fan rear | 7.7 kg | $139.99 $109.99 at Newegg (save $30)

One of the best-looking PC cases around, Fractal Design's North is also a great little chassis to use. It's not quite as roomy as the 4000D Airflow but it does support graphics cards up to 355 mm (14 inches) in length. Why should your PC look boring when it could be stylish instead? Price check: Amazon $139.99 | Walmart $109.99

Be quiet! Shadow Base 800 FX | ATX Mid-tower |Up to 420 mm fans front and top | 140 mm fans rear and bottom | 13.6 kg | $219.99 $131.39 at Amazon (save $88.60, exclusive to Prime members)

Living up to the vendor's name, the Shadow Base 800 FX is a great choice for PC builders who need lots of airflow and space, but don't want to compromise on noise. The included fans are impressively quiet and you even get a sheet of acoustic-damping foam in the rear panel. Price check: Newegg $149.99 | Best Buy $211.78

Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO RGB | ATX Mid-tower |Up to 420 mm fans front, side, and bottom | 120 mm fan rear | 17.2 kg | $159.99 $139.99 at Newegg (save $20)

Should the wood look of the Fractal Design be a little too staid for you, then how about this Lian Li model? Glass panels akimbo, RGB lighting strips, and space for more fans and radiators than you could possibly ever need. It's a fabulous, highly-adjustable PC case, with room for 455 mm (17.9 inches) graphics cards. Price check: Amazon $139.99 | Walmart $164.58

So you're looking for a new PC case but not sure what to get? Well, don't worry—I've found five brilliant models in the Prime Day sales that are spacious and good-looking, with plenty of features, and all for a very reasonable price.

First up are a pair of Corsairs, the 4000D Airflow and 5000D Airflow. They're pretty much the same, apart from the latter being quite a bit larger than the former. Both models are pretty barebones in terms of what you get with them—just two 120 mm fans apiece—but the simplicity of the design makes them very easy to work with.

The 4000D Airflow is a great choice for PC gamers who don't want a hulking case taking up most of the desk but my money would go on the 5000D Airflow. There's a huge amount of room inside for big graphics cards and radiators, and cable management is a piece of cake.

Neither of them is particularly stylish, though, but the Fractal Design and Lian Lia have got you covered.

My favorite case out of the five I've selected is the Fractal Design North. I bought a white version for my partner's gaming PC and I got the North XL (which is huge) for myself. The standard North can be a little fiddly to work with, especially when it comes to fitting a radiator at the top, but you can also remove the two 140 mm fans that come pre-installed and stick your cooler there.

I love the elegance of the design. Even the power button feels high quality, made from brushed metal, with a switch that operates with a damped feel to it. Sure, the overall build quality is a little tinny, due to the steel chassis designed to keep the weight down as much as possible, but once in place, you won't really notice.

On the other hand, if you bought the Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO RGB, then you won't help but notice that case. It's astonishing to look at and begs to be filled to the brim with RGB fans. It's very big for a mid-tower case, though, and its weight makes it difficult to move about.

But if you want something that's halfway between the Fractal Design and Lian Li, in terms of looks and features, then how about the Be Quiet! Shadow Base 800 FX? Pre-fitted with four 140 mm PWM fans, with ARGB lighting, the design is a nice blend of tradition and modernity.

It's also very quiet in use and it even comes with a sheet of sound-dampening foam underneath the rear panel, to absorb vibrations and whatnot.

All five PC cases are great options—no matter which one you pick, you're not going to be left wanting more space or better airflow, and at these prices, you won't need to eat beans for a month to buy them, either.