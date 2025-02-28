Watch the AMD RX 9000-series livestream with us here: Finally, some new AMD graphics cards to get nerdy with

All You Need for Gaming – AMD RDNA™ 4 and RX 9000 Series Reveal - YouTube Watch On

It's been a long time coming, but this announcement is the one many of us have been waiting for: AMD's RX 9000-series graphics cards are due to be revealed at 8am EST (5am PST, 1pm GMT) today.

I'll be watching along with the rest of you and keeping this blog updated with my thoughts, analysis, and probably some random things that spring to mind as the reveal unfolds.

I'm expecting to see the long-awaited RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT make their debut with some cold hard numbers to chew on, along with some tasty updates on FSR 4, too. Still, these announcements can often go a bit sideways at the last minute, so who knows what might be revealed? AMD announces plans to go to the moon? It could happen, folks.

Nah, I reckon we're just going to see some shiny new GPUs and some upscaling gear, with hopefully some pricing, too. Which is more than enough for me, after months of speculation. So break out the popcorn and join me, because I think this is going to get interesting.