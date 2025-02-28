Lost Soul Aside system requirements suggest Sony's upcoming RPG is a breeze to run, but you may want to make some room on your SSD

Lost Soul Aside, the upcoming Sony-published action RPG with a bit of a Square Enix look and feel, got a brand new preorder trailer in Sony's last live stream. With it just months out, the Sony blog has officially confirmed the Lost Soul Aside system requirements, and it's not too bad on hardware, even if the 16GB of RAM and SSD requirement may be a bit of a stretch for some older rigs.

As reported by PCGamesN, the PlayStation blog for Lost Soul Aside was recently updated to show off PC-specific features, screenshots, and the system requirements. You can see the entire list below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lost Soul Aside system requirements Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum Recommended High High (ray tracing on) Ultra (ray tracing on) OS 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 GPU Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700 Nvidia RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 Nvidia RTX 4080 Super or AMD RX 9700 XT Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti CPU Intel Core i5 10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i5 10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i7 11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Intel i7 11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Intel i7 13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (this is a typo) RAM 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 80 GB SSD 80 GB SSD 80 GB SSD 80 GB SSD 80 GB SSD

The CPU and GPU recommended for the minimum are fairly modest, given the GTX 1060 was a budget to mid-range card that launched all the way back in 2016. The equivalent AMD card is a budget choice from 2019. In turn, both CPUs are a little newer than the GTX 1060, but both are reasonably budget bits of tech.

If you bought a budget to mid-range rig five years ago, there's a good chance you can run Lost Soul Aside when it launches on May 30, this year. Lost Soul Aside uses Unreal Engine 4 instead of the more intensive Unreal Engine 5, which could explain why it's a bit easier to run, but UE4 is also prone to stuttering, so how the game will perform on that rig will depend on its optimization.

However, it is a rather large game hogging up to 80 GB of storage, and an SSD is required to play it. As well as this, the recommendation of 16 GB of RAM may suggest it's time to finally upgrade if you're still on 8 GB, though you probably should have upgraded by now already.

Notably, this is the first time I've seen an RTX 50 series GPU recommended in a system requirement since its launch. If you have an RTX 5070 Ti or higher, with an Intel i7 13700K, or better, you will be able to run the game on Ultra with ray tracing on. It seems like the recommendation of an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X is a typo, and the blog could be referring to either an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Ryzen 7 7700X. The upgrade in GPU and CPU requirements for Ultra with ray tracing on doesn't come with a bump to the RAM.

We don't yet know the kinds of performances you will see running ray tracing on RTX 4060s and 4070s, but we can expect more in-depth performance analysis coming up to its launch later this year. Hopefully, it runs a little smoother than Spider-Man 2's PC launch.