The Lenovo Legion Go is the weirdest handheld gaming PC worth buying, especially now that it's just $550 on Prime Day

Lenovo Legion Go | Ryzen Z1 Extreme | 16 GB LPDDR5 | 512 GB storage | 8.8-inch screen | 2560 x 1600 screen | $699.99 $549 at Amazon (save $150.99)

The Legion Go is sort of the black sheep of the mainstream gaming handheld market thanks to its weird design, and that's part of why we love it. With a glorious screen, and the ability to take controllers off like a Nintendo Switch, this handheld is unique.



Price check: Walmart $549.99

As handheld gaming devices like the recently announced Acer Nitro Blaze 7 suggest, the market has needed quite a bit of innovation, following the launch of the Steam Deck. Not one to be easily outdone, Lenovo's entry into the market is quite strange but also genius, and well worth picking up now that it has $150 off on Prime Day.

Starting with the specs, the Z1 Extreme chip is the same as you would find in the ROG Ally or Ally X, making it capable of running any game you can throw at that. Unfortunately, that huge and beautiful 2560 x 1600 resolution screen is a little much, considering it hogs more of that power, and worth pushing down to 1920 x 1200 in any intensive games. However, its native resolution is excellent for any lighter indie games, making it possibly the best way to play them on any handheld machine right now.

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best handheld gaming PCs right now if you're looking for a bigger screen and, though this makes it less portable, it is a fantastic home machine because of it. The Switch-like controller, which can snap on and off, makes playing from a distance a joy, even though the whole thing is quite heavy and large. At full price, you pay extra for the quirky controls but at just $549, they feel like an added bonus.

This is the 512 GB model, which gives you enough storage to run many of the biggest games, though you may need to be more conservative with your space if you want to run storage behemoths like Baldur's Gate 3. However, that storage is manually upgradable with a 2230 SSD if you want even more games—though you will need some tech knowledge and a screwdriver to do so.

The Lenovo Legion is a chunky machine but that just leaves more to love.