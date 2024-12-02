Merry Christmas, you filthy animal: These Cyber Monday deals will help you stick to your 'clean desk' new years resolution

The cleanliness of my keyboard is between me and the almighty. Even with the weird, super low profile keys I'm clacking, the space between keys is a weird no-man's-land for you-don't-wanna-know-what. And as I take yet another 'working lunch' at my desk, I'm starting to think the festering microbiome camping out in the crevices of my keyboard may one day get ideas about revolting.

Well, no more I say! It's time to get tough, and root out what was once nutrition but is now looking like it only has thoughts of sedition. To get in all those nooks and crannies, you're gonna need tools fit for the job—and I've definitely peeped a few fresh deals in my Cyber Monday travels.

Below I've collated Cyber Monday deals not just for keeping your keyboard and related PC gaming crevices clean, but also for keeping your desk slightly more organised. Stick with me, and we'll face the crumbly hordes together.

Quick list

Snack attack

SNACTIV PRO Finger Chopsticks | 4.21 inches | Glow in the dark | Dishwasher safe | $19.99 $15.79 at Amazon (save $4.20)

If regular chopsticks require just a wee bit too much coordination for you—no judgment here—this tweezer tool that slips between your knuckles may be the perfect alternative utensil for eating your crumbly snack of choice.

Naturally, the best offence is a good defence. As such, the first thing to do is to minimise just how many crumbs can fall into the crevices of your keyboard, to begin with. If simply not eating at your desk isn't an option, this utensil could be your next best bet for when you need to get your snack on.

Many a gamer has already discovered the life-changing magic of eating flavour-dusted chips and crisps with chopsticks. Just for a start, eating with chopsticks greatly reduces the surface area that can get covered in that delicious dust, therefore greatly reducing just how much flavourful fog can then rain down on your keyboard.

This product, however, is 'chopstick' in name only; it's functionally a pair of tweezers you slot in between your knuckles—like Wolverine's much less cool cousin. If it works for you, it works.

A brush with cleanliness

Tassmpitor Laptop and Keyboard Cleaning Kit | Cleaning brushes | Lens cleaner pen | Keycap puller | Refillable screen cleaning spray | $15.99 $12.27 at Amazon (save $3.72)

Compact and portable, this cleaning kit has everything you need to keep your keyboard from getting crusty. With multiple, dainty little tools, there's nowhere to hide for dust, dirt, or crumbs.

It's not just the fact this handy little cleaning kit comes in a range of colours, including my personal favourite, purple, but that it includes a selection of teeny-tiny manual tools. Offering a couple of different-sized brushes, a flocking-covered sponge for the really tough to get to hardware crevices, and even a keycap ripper for jobs that require a little more elbow grease, this is exactly the sort of cheap and cheerful kit you want close at hand for any breakaway crumb emergency.

Sucking up dirt

Compressed Air Duster & Mini Vacuum Keyboard Cleaner | Cordless | Range of detachable nozzles | $27.99 $21.99 at Newegg (same $6)

This portable, handheld vacuum cleaner can do so much more than keep your keyboard free of crumbs. When sucking up dirt just won't suffice, the air vent on the back of the device lets you switch up your cleaning tactics.

When you're all out of canned air, this mini vac could come in clutch. It lacks both the precision or the general oomph of canned air, but if you just need to quickly clear up a crumbly catastrophe threatening to take over your desk, you could do far worse for this price.

Say gel-o to hygiene

Colorcoral Universal Dust Cleaner Gel | Yellow | Lemon scent fragrance | No rinse necessary | Reusable | $11.99 $5.91 at Amazon (save $6.08)

When a brush or vacuum just won't do, you'll need something that can take hold of the situation with an adhesive grip. Make no mistake, this will root out the toughest of dust bunnies from your hardware.

Admit it—you've spent a truly alarming amount of time watching those slime videos on TikTok. Hey, don't worry buddy, me too; I don't know how but they keep finding my For You page, but they're absolutely mesmerising.

We all have fond memories of scrunching up sensory dough in our youth, and this cleaning gel scratches a similar, nostalgic part of the old noggin—though in aid of the boring adult responsibility of keeping a clean workspace. Still, the lemon scent and the minimally sticky residue this gel leaves behind pleases this big kid at least.

Stand up to mess

VCOM RGB Gaming Headphones Stand | Black | 2 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB Type-C port | RGB lighting | 10 light modes | $21.99 $18.04 at Amazon (save $3.95)

Tidy up your desk setup with this all-in-one stand. Stack your gaming headset, gamepads or other controllers, and more all on this snazzy rack with RGB lighting.

If your desk situation is already stressful, then this glorified Jenga tower with RGB lighting definitely can't make it any worse. In my Cyber Monday travels, I've seen plenty of single-purpose racks that only store one thing, like just your gaming headset or just your controller. That is eminently far too sensible a design for me and my deeply chaotic vibes.

I don't know about you, but I'm always losing things. So, putting all of the tech I use every day on the same rack and then lighting the whole structure with RGB lighting means that even I can't look past it.



Better yet, it also comes in pink.