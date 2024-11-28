I've been thoroughly impressed with Corsair's latest wireless headset and it's already on sale this Black Friday

Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless gaming headset | 50 mm drivers | 20-40,000 Hz | ANC enabled | Omni-directional microphone | $329.99 $289.99 at Amazon (save $40)

With up to 60 hours of battery out of a single charge, super clear audio drivers, and multi-connectivity to connect to your PC and phone at the same time, this is a great luxury pair of earphones—and they have the looks to match.

I've been using the Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless gaming headset for a few weeks to prepare for a future review and, in that short time, it has only gone on sale. Despite what this might make you believe, I've found it to be a great headset in my time with it.

If you're in need of a wireless gaming headset that can simultaneously connect to both 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth, with great drivers and Active Noise cancellation, you can pick it up for yourself for $290 at Amazon right now.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

The deal I've highlighted has both the black and white versions of the headset available, which is great because they both look lovely.

Smart controls in the pad of the headset mean it's easy to turn the volume up and down as you play games, though I do lament the other pad not being used to adjust game and chat volume.

As well as this, the headset isn't quite as bassy as I might expect from something of its calibre, but pretty much everything I've tested so far holds up to the competition, with solid sound, great ANC, and a more than capable battery life.

If you are looking for a headset upgrade, and have the cash to spare, this is a great choice—especially if you find yourself swapping connectivity options and need something more seamless.

This has, on multiple occasions, saved a Duolingo streak by allowing me to instantly connect to my phone and do the day's lesson. That reminds me, I should probably get today's done too. Luckily, the Virtuoso Max has me covered.