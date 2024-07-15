If you miss defragmenting your C drive, there's a website that lets you recreate the experience complete with hard-drive chunking sounds
No, it won't actually defrag your SSD.
In the same way it's satisfying to slowly transform a pile of dirty dishes into clean ones or a level full of living Doom enemies into dead ones, I remember getting a kind of enjoyment out of defragging the hard drive of my 486 in the late '90s. The visualization was a big part of it, that Windows app depicting a hard drive slowly transforming from messy navy to a cleaned-up sky blue via segments that became red as they were picked up. But the sound was a pleasingly physical thing too, a chuntering reminder that all this digital data had a real-world presence.
If you too feel a weird tingle of nostalgia for the act of defragging a hard drive, though not the necessity of actually doing it, have I got good news for you. Engineer Dennis Morello has recreated the experience of defragging your C drive in Windows 98 and you can run it in your browser right now.
In a blog post explaining this delightfully quixotic act, Morello says, "One of the biggest challenges was implementing a defragmentation algorithm that felt authentic." The custom algorithm he came up with randomly selects how many clusters to process at a time, and adjusts the speed based on which imaginary drive you've selected, from C up to F. (The longest takes an estimated 17 minutes.)
As for the sounds, Morello recorded actually hard-drive grunting and edited it to suit. The sound effects synchronize with the visualizer, and change according to the speed of the drive you've selected. It's basically way more work than you'd think to put into something a bit silly, but I've had it going the entire time I've been writing this article and it's been a pleasant reminder of the way things were in 1998.
Now that it's finished, it's time to try the new Fallout—Fallout 2—a try, or maybe this Thief: The Dark Project game I've heard such good things about. You can experience it for yourself at defrag98.com.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
It looks like AMD is racing Intel to production of chips on glass substrates for faster, more efficient processors
Dino survival game developer is switching all its servers to AMD 'which experience 100 times fewer crashes compared to Intel' because it's 'only a matter of time before affected CPUs fail'