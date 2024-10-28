I know what these weird ocean-bound liminal spaces in Google Street View actually are and they're still giving me the creeps

I feel sorry for the Google Street View pin. A dangly little yellow dude, picked up by millions of mouse cursors worldwide and unceremoniously dropped into locations across the planet, only to silently scream the visions it sees from its yellow, deadened eyes. Here is the view of where you seek, it seems to say. Now leave me here, alone and adrift. My purpose is served, and I must make my way home.

Should you happen to drop one of these hapless, pitiful mannequins into the middle of the ocean, however, there's a possibility they might report back something entirely unexpected (via Futurism). That's how certain redditors have been spending their time, and they've found all sorts of surprising results, like this liminal-like commercial interior apparently located along the mid-Atlantic ridge, just north of the Azores.

This looks to be the inside of a hardware store listed as the "Joca Construção", although it's safe to assume that it's not actually located atop the second largest ocean basin of our fair planet.

The listing was created by "Visual Art Brasil", which seems to be a digital marketing agency, so there's a possibility here we're all being fooled by an underground viral marketing campaign for....paint? Ladders? Reasonably priced curtain hooks? I'm still really not sure.

The mystery continues, as Reddit user KillHitlerAgain has also located several other Street View interiors that seem to depict commercial spaces, and like all the best thrillers, there's an obvious pattern. Cue the swelling music, pens falling from researchers mouths, and a slow zoom in on the protagonists visage: They appear to be, wait for it, in a grid.

That's no moon. Anyway, Futurism did a bit more poking around and found a few more to add to the list, including a Street View of a Polish restaurant in Germany also seemingly located in the Atlantic. It's not just the second largest ocean getting in on the action, either. The mighty South Pacific gets an erroneous entry all of its own, containing what seems to be an auto parts storage facility listing created by Xprasive, another marketing company.

Herein lies a clue. You can submit your own additions to Google's Street View function via Street View Studio, and it seems like these marketing companies may have simply screwed up the geodata and accidentally positioned their clients' businesses in the middle of vast bodies of water—ironically fulfilling their wishes for greater visibility by putting them exactly where they're not, and causing a whole internet kerfuffle as to what these erroneous submissions might mean.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Or it could be intentional, in which case, hats off. Still, Occam's Razor and all that, it looks like this might just be a case of some wonky metadata causing real-life locations to appear to float, Twilight Zone style, above vast bodies of water all over the planet. That, or these businesses really are portals to another dimension, or fragments of another universe poking into ours in all the wrong ways.

Sleep tight, PC gamers. Nothing to see here.