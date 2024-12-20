Lenovo is showing off 'the future of handheld gaming' next month and Valve being involved could signal it uses SteamOS

Windows isn't the only operating system for PC gamers, as Valve has amply demonstrated with its Linux-based software, SteamOS. However, support for it has been lacking in non-Valve hardware, until now. Lenovo's next major handheld might support SteamOS—and we should see it in just a few weeks.

As reported by The Verge, according to an email sent to tech writer Sean Hollister, Lenovo promises its CES 2025 event on January 7 will show the "future of handheld gaming firsthand". In that same email, Valve is reported to be a special guest, which isn't inherently interesting until you pair it with news from last week.

Earlier this month, we got renders of a white Lenovo Legion Go S and, soon after, leaks appeared of a black model, complete with a Steam button. The Twitter account (owned by a prominent leaker named Evan Blass) has seemingly disappeared and, being a rumour, we have to take this information with a grain of salt but the account has previously been seen as reputable.

Back in August, a SteamOS beta suggested a potential launch on the best handheld gaming PCs like the ROG Ally so all this information compiled together suggests we might finally see a SteamOS-supported Lenovo Legion at CES early next year.

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is a yearly event in Las Vegas where tonnes of tech companies show off what they're working on. Think of it like the E3 (or Summer Games Fest now) of the tech world.

Generally speaking, we expect to see lots of teases over the coming weeks as companies prepare to unveil whatever big announcement they have coming. The information here was from an email so it's not a direct press release but the promises made are an attempt to build up hype for those attending the show.

We rather liked the original handheld in our Lenovo Legion Go review, praising its fantastic screen and intuitive detachable Switch-like controllers. SteamOS support would only make a device like this easier to use as Windows can be a bit cumbersome on a device you simply boot up to play a game with.

On a dedicated desktop, your PC often often has more than one function but, on Steam Deck, I'd be surprised if less than 90% of my time with the device was spent in game (or maybe browsing through the endless amount of sales).

Maybe giving me even quicker access to Steam sales isn't always a great thing actually.