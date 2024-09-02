Possibly one of the cutest and definitely the cheapest way to bag an RTX 4070 GPU this Labor Day

Galax RTX 4070 | 12 GB GDDR6X | 5,888 shaders | 2,490 MHz boost | $539.99 $514.99 at Amazon (save $25)

The RTX 4070 is a popular card and can be difficult to find at a discount, but it's important to remember that this price is way cheaper than it was at launch. You're getting nearly RTX 3080 performance but with all those nice RTX 40 features. This MSI model uses the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector, rather than the new 12VHPWR one, which makes it far easier to install as an upgrade. RTX 4070 price check: Newegg $549.99 | Best Buy $539.99 | Walmart $539.99

We're a long way past the days of PC components just having to be functional, to be able to do their job with the minium of fuss; they now have to look good. And if you're looking for a graphics card to complement your gorgeous Razer Quartz peripherals, then I've got some good news for you.

This Galax RTX 4070 EX Gamer Pink is on sale for $515 at Amazon for Labor Day. Well, I don't know if it's specifically for the Labor Day deals, it's probably just a coincidence and you'll be able to bag the same discount tomorrow. But it's still the cheapest you'll find Nvidia's middle-order Ada Lovelace GPU retailing for right now.

Yes, it has been superseded by the RTX 4070 Super, but that only offers a little extra gaming performance and is a full $60 more expensive at its cheapest today. The tighter competition for the ol' RTX 4070 is AMD's impressive Radeon RX 7800 XT, which can outperform the GeForce GPU in some purely rasterized games. It is also slightly cheaper today, too, with the cheapest we've found being $480.

ASRock RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,475 MHz boost | $499 $479.99 at Newegg (save $20)

At this price point, the best card used to be the RX 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the newer 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, and admittedly it's not a huge discount, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money. RX 7800 XT price check: Amazon $479.99 | Walmart $479.99 | Best Buy $484.99

But, the AMD card suffers when it comes to ray tracing in games, massively curtailing its relative frame rate performance in titles that lean on the super shiny lighting effects. Nvidia also has a more mature ecosystem surrounding its RTX cards, with its low latency gaming features and more notably its DLSS upscaling goodness. That also includes Ray Reconstruction to improve ray tracing fidelity and the might of Frame Generation which gives you free frames. Performance, gratis. What a world.

Of course AMD has its own version of frame generation, but it's not quite so effective, and with the pricing being far closer than when the RX 7800 XT first launched I'd probably be more tempted by the RTX 4070 now. Even with the 16 GB vs 12 GB VRAM debate still raging.

And not just because this RTX 4070 is so damned pretty in pink.